Tom Lawday: Harlequins flanker to stay with club

Tom Lawday has made 71 appearances for Quins since joining from Exeter in 2019

Harlequins back row Tom Lawday has signed a contract extension to stay with the Premiership club.

The 29-year-old joined Harlequins from Exeter in 2019 and has gone on to make 71 appearances.

Lawday, who primarily plays at flanker, has played nine times this season.

"His versatility as a player and the consistency of his performances is a highly valuable asset," said Quins line-out and defence coach Jerry Flannery.

