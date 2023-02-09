Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Gatland omits veteran Wales trio against Scotland

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.

Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric have been left out of Wales' starting team for Saturday's Six Nations visit to Scotland.

Warren Gatland has rung the changes to his pack following last week's heavy defeat to Ireland.

It includes first Wales starts for Exeter Chiefs pair Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza while Tommy Reffell completes a new-look back-row.

Ken Owens, Adam Beard and Jack Morgan are the only forwards kept in.

The backline is unchanged, but the omissions in the pack signal the start of a changing of the guard for Wales.

Having opted for experience in the opening game against Ireland, Gatland is using the trip to Murrayfield to blood new players, with one eye on the World Cup later this year.

Wales: L Williams; Adams, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Owens (capt), Lewis, Jenkins, Beard, Tshiunza, Reffell, Morgan.

Replacements: Baldwin, Carre, Brown, Davies, Faletau, Webb, Patchell, Cuthbert.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by vallyboy22, today at 12:14

    WELL WE CANT DO ANY WORSE UP FRONT

  • Comment posted by Barrian, today at 12:14

    I think we have to take the game to Scotland with whatever ball we can secure. Biggar is not the man to run that game plan. I hope we’re not hoping to win the game off the back foot.

  • Comment posted by Murrayfield, today at 12:13

    No doubt, raised eyebrows in Wales, however, Gatland knows he needs speed against the Scottish back row. Using AWJ as "waterboy" would allow messages to get to players.

  • Comment posted by Priest, today at 12:12

    Thats better! Now they have half a chance!
    Scotland not won two games on the trott on almost 30 years, good chance they will bottle it again!

  • Comment posted by spideyball, today at 12:11

    Great to see Gatland backing the young forwards, but why oh why is Biggar still at 10? Even if the young pack wins ball Biggar will just kick it away. Senseless

    • Reply posted by Kai Le Serris, today at 12:14

      Kai Le Serris replied:
      If.

  • Comment posted by Weary warrior, today at 12:10

    That looks like a winning side.

