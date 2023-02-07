Scotland followed their 20-17 win over England at Murrayfield in last year's Six Nations with a defeat in Wales by the same score

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue : Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off : 16:45 GMT

Wales legend Shane Williams believes Scotland's "underachievers" are ready to kick on after their thrilling victory over England at Twickenham.

The Scots' victory was their third straight win over their oldest rivals.

On the last two occasions they have followed Calcutta Cup wins with defeat by Wales, but Williams feels Saturday's meeting could be different.

"Scotland is a very tricky game for Wales," Williams told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"I think it sums it up for me that I expected Scotland to put England under pressure and to win the game.

"I think Scotland have been underachievers for some time. You just look at the names on the team sheet; the players they have are absolute world class and when they get it right, they get it right. It was no shock to me.

"I don't see them being complacent; I see them going on from this and getting stronger."

Williams enjoyed a fine record against Scotland and famously capped a remarkable Wales comeback with the winning try in a classic Six Nations encounter in Cardiff in 2010.

He believes the current Scotland team is stronger than the ones he faced, and thinks if Gregor Townsend's side can replicate the level of performance they produced against England, it could be a tough afternoon for his countrymen at Murrayfield off the back of a chastening defeat by Ireland in round one of the Six Nations.

"Wales having lost at home, they will not be looking forward to going to Murrayfield because if Scotland play with that desire and confidence against Wales it's going to be really tough for us," Williams said.

"It's hard for me to say that because I didn't lose to Scotland personally, but I do think the tables have turned. At times they allow teams back in the game, but they are a joy to watch. It's just being able to do it for 80 minutes.

"Scotland are under pressure because Scotland fans are going to expect [a win]. They've beaten England away from home, they're at home, Wales have just lost to Ireland, they expect to win this game.

"We know it doesn't always work out like that in the Six Nations. There will be a few nervy players and coaching staff in that Scotland team and Wales need to go up there with the attitude of 'let's just have a crack'."

In his first match since returning to lead Wales, coach Warren Gatland selected a wealth of experienced internationals who had served him well in his first spell in charge, the likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and George North amongst others.

The fairytale return did not materialise as Wales were blown away by a first-half Irish blitz in Cardiff, but Williams expects Gatland to keep faith with his tried and tested players for Saturday's showdown at Murrayfield.

"I think Warren does have the belief in these guys. I don't think these players are done. They're still big, big players who when they are really up against it can perform," he said.

"Sometimes we can expect a little too much of Warren. He's had two weeks to work with these players. He probably hasn't seen a lot of them and I think he needs that guidance from the likes of Ken Owens, George North, Liam Williams and Alun Wyn Jones to help him through.

"Warren has got to drum into the Welsh that he hasn't lost to Scotland many times, that it's an opportunity to redeem ourselves after a poor start against Ireland.

"There'll be plenty of mental games going on with Warren and the players this week. He'll make sure that they're confident and ready. I think it's going to be a fantastic game."