Kalaveti Ravouvou scored a try in Fiji's loss to Ireland last November

Fiji centre Kalaveti Ravouvou is to join Bristol in the summer.

The 24-year-old will move to Ashton Gate from Super Rugby's Fijian Drua.

Ravouvou played in Tests against Scotland and Ireland in November and will join as speculation links fellow Fijian Semi Radradra with a move away from the Bears after three seasons.

"Kalaveti is a hugely exciting signing for the club who is comfortable at both inside and outside centre," Bears director of rugby Pat Lam said. external-link

"At only 24 years of age, he will fit nicely into our team as he brings his powerful, destructive ball carrying and a well-rounded skillset that really took Super Rugby and international rugby by storm in 2022.

"He is dangerous on both sides of the ball, and we're excited to help him fulfil his potential and ambitions up here in Europe."