Zander Fagerson (left) and Hamish Watson both have 54 caps for Scotland

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson are both available for Scotland's Six Nations meeting with Wales on Saturday.

The Glasgow prop and Edinburgh flanker missed out on the opening win over England following injury lay-offs.

But scrum coach Peter De Villiers has confirmed the duo are now fit for consideration at Murrayfield.

"We also have a lot of players in form in those positions so competition will be stiff in those departments," said scrum coach De Villiers.

Veteran tighthead WP Nel started at Twickenham in the absence of Fagerson, who has not played since sustaining a hamstring injury in early December.

Watson was concussed while playing against New Zealand in November but made his Edinburgh return on the weekend before the thrilling 29-23 victory in London.

However, club-mate Luke Crosbie turned in an impressive display against England.

Saracens flanker Andy Christie has dropped out of the squad with a dead leg and Glasgow lock Scott Cummings has joined up.

Cummings has been sidelined since picking up a foot injury just before the Autumn Tests.

"Scott is not in consideration for team selection but he is part of our wider group and an important element going forward," explained De Villiers.

"It was important for him to get him back in the mix as soon as possible to make sure he starts connecting with the players."