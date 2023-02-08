Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Under-20 Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow. Date: Friday, 10 February Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

Dragons back row Ryan Woodman moves to lock to lead Wales in Friday's Six Nations game against Scotland at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow.

Harlequins' Jonny Green is unavailable, with Woodman's switch allowing Mackeinzie Martin to come in at blind-side flanker.

Ospreys pair Morgan Morse and Ellis Fackrell also come into the pack.

Coach Byron Hayward makes only one backs change with Dragons wing Oli Andrews starting.

Wales hope to bounce back after their opening 44-27 defeat by Ireland at Colwyn Bay while Scotland lost 41-36 to England in round one.

Hayward said: "Scotland are obviously a very good side. We are under no illusions. It is going to be a very difficult challenge.

"There has been talk they have not won a game for some time and that is going to have to change at some point, I just hope it isn't against us.

"They played with a lot of width [against England] and that is something we have got to fix in our defence because we were narrow at times last week and Scotland would have seen that."

After taking on Scotland, Wales host England in Colwyn Bay on 24 February before completing the tournament with trips to Italy (10 March) and France (19 March).

Wales Under-20s: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff); Llien Morgan (Ospreys), Louie Hennessey (Bath), Harri Ackerman (Dragons), Oli Andrew (Dragons); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Archie Hughes (Scarlets); Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons), Sam Scarfe (Dragons), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys), Liam Edwards (Ospreys), Ryan Woodman (Dragons, capt), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff), Morgan Morse (Ospreys), Huw Davies (Sale).

Replacements: Lewis Lloyd (Ospreys), Freddie Chapman (Ospreys), Tomas Pritchard (Scarlets), Owain Evans (RGC), Luca Giannini (Scarlets), Harri Williams (Scarlets), Harrison James (Cardiff), Tom Florence (Ospreys).