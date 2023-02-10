Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Winger James Lowe dives in to score Ireland's second try in their 34-10 win over Wales last Saturday

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v France Venue: Aviva Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; watch live on ITV; highlights on the BBC Sport website.

Saturday's colossal match between the two highest-ranked sides in world rugby could well decide the final destination of the 2023 Six Nations trophy.

Andy Farrell's world number one Ireland team are vying to set a national record of 13 successive home victories.

Defending champions France are on a 14-game unbeaten run and have an excellent recent record against the Irish.

They have won the past three matches between the sides and were the last side to win in Dublin in 2021.

But Fabien Galthie's side conceded 18 penalties in a scrappy encounter with Italy last Sunday and needed a late try to secure a 29-24 victory in Rome.

Ireland come into the game full of confidence after blitzing Wales 34-10 in Cardiff.

Team news

Ireland have been forced into one change with Rob Herring replacing the injured Dan Sheehan at hooker. Fit-again Ronan Kelleher is named on the bench but props Tadhg Furlong and Cian Healy remain sidelined by injury.

There had been speculation over Conor Murray's fitness but the Munster scrum-half is selected alongside skipper Johnny Sexton, who starts despite leaving the pitch with a dead leg last weekend.

France have named an unchanged starting XV from the one that defeated Italy last Sunday.

Galthie has made two changes among the replacements, with Francois Cros and Baptiste Couilloud coming in for Thomas Lavault and Nolann Le Garrec.

Ireland, Scotland and France all secured bonus-point wins in the opening round

Commentator's notes

Alastair Eykyn: "The eyes of the rugby world fall on Dublin. The two top-ranked sides lock horns, knowing that victory could set them on the path to a Grand Slam.

"The only shame is that it falls so early, in round two of the Championship. It has the feel of a heavyweight title fight, deserving of box-office status and dramatic final-round billing.

"Ireland's in-form hooker Dan Sheehan recently joined Tadgh Furlong and Jamison Gibson-Park on the injury list, but Andy Farrell has built a depth and a belief that should allow them to weather these absences.

"France will attack with their powerful front five and look to bully their way to a platform for the fleet-footed wizards like Dupont and Penaud. Ireland will have to match that physicality, and hit the reigning champions with their dynamism and cohesion. Don't miss it."

Pundit view

Former Ireland international Shane Horgan on the BBC's Rugby Union Daily podcast: "I think we are marginal favourites against France at home. I assume that the players are feeling comfortable, meanwhile the rest of us are super nervous and recognise that this French team are one in a million. The nerves are high but expectations are high too.

"Herring is not Dan Sheehan. Dan Sheehan is a phenomenon around the park, he has footwork like a centre. Kelleher coming back onto the bench is a big plus for Ireland. The compound problem here is in that front row. You take Furlong out, he is properly world class. He plays the game almost like nobody else."

Past three Six Nations meetings Feb 2022 France 30-23 Ireland Paris Feb 2021 Ireland 13-15 France Dublin Oct 2020 France 35-27 Ireland Paris

View from both camps

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell: "France are a fantastic team. The backroom staff and players have really got something going. French rugby is buzzing at the moment.

"We need to put in an 80-minute performance as breaking them down as a team is very tough.

"This is the type of game everyone wants to be part of. It's got a bit of spice about it."

France head coach Fabien Galthie: "Ireland are one of the best adversaries we have played but that will not prevent us being ambitious on Saturday.

"Today, Ireland is the best team in the world. When you watch Ireland play you are watching Leinster - there is this attacking style of rugby which is recognised as being remarkable in the rugby world."

Line-ups

Ireland: 15-Keenan: 14-Hansen, 13-Ringrose, 12-McCloskey, 11-Lowe; 10-Sexton (capt), 9-Murray; 1-Porter, 2-Herring, 3-Bealham, 4-Beirne, 5-Ryan, 6-O'Mahony, 7-Van der Flier, 8-Doris.

Replacements: 16-Kelleher, 17-Kilcoyne, 18-O'Toole, 19-Henderson, 20-Conan, 21-Casey, 22-Byrne, 23-Aki.

France: 15-Ramos; 14-Penaud, 13-Fickou, 12-Moefana, 11-Dumortier; 10-Ntamack, 9-Dupont (capt); 1-Baille, 2-Marchand, 3-Atonio, 4-Flament, 5-Willemse, 6-Jelonch, 7-Ollivon, 8-Alldritt.

Replacements: 16-Barlot, 17-Wardi, 18-Falatea, 19-Taofifenua, 20-Cros, 21-Macalou, 22-Couilloud, 23-Jalibert.

Match facts

Head-to-head

Ireland have won 21 of their past 22 home Tests and could set a national record of 13 successive victories on home soil.

However, the last side to beat them at home was France in the 2021 Six Nations.

Ireland

Ireland have won 18 of their past 20 matches, losing the other two.

The Irish were one of just two sides to complete 100% of their line-outs in the opening round along with Scotland, while they also stole three opposition line-outs, more than any other team.

Conor Murray could make his 50th Six Nations appearance, while Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter and James Ryan are all set to win their 50th caps.

France

France are on a 14-game unbeaten run, the longest in their history.

The French are aiming to win their opening two Six Nations matches for the fourth year in a row.

Fabien Galthie's side conceded a total of 18 penalties last weekend, more than any other nation.

Match officials

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Touch judges: Matthew Carley (England) & Jordan Way (Australia)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)