Josh Williams was one of a number of young players who impressed in the Championship Cup win over Richmond last week

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says his side are focused on getting a home semi-final in the Championship Cup.

The Pirates are the only side with a perfect record having got bonus-point wins in all four of their matches.

Two more points will ensure they top their pool while one more win should be enough to ensure they are one of the best two pool winners and earn a semi-final at the Mennaye in early May.

"The league's run away from us a bit now," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We still want to climb the league table, but ultimately you start the year with two competitions.

"We have used the cup to blood in other players and develop, but now it's become something that potentially we can get that home semi-final and make an occasion of it."

Cornish Pirates' last trophy came in the cup's predecessor tournament the British and Irish Cup in 2010 when Cattle and fellow joint-head coach Alan Paver were players.

Having slipped down to eighth place in the Championship, the cup represents the club's only chance of silverware this season.

"Initially you're using it as a development tool and a rotation tool as well because we've got a relatively small squad and every player matters," Cattle added.

"Last week players like Josh Williams, who's been with us now for two years but has really come to the fore, people like Will Trewin have burst onto the scene and we've used this competition in the past to bring these guys up so they can put their hand up, and sometimes that pushes team performance on."