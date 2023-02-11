Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England head coach Steve Borthwick and his captain Owen Farrell have had much to ponder this week after the defeat by Scotland last weekend

Guinness Six Nations: England v Italy Venue: Twickenham Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text on BBC Sport website and app; watch live on ITV; highlights on BBC Two, iPlayer and online from 18:00 GMT.

In any other Six Nations, Italy would be handpicked opposition for England to get over their defeat by Scotland.

However, the Azzurri are no longer the sacrificial fodder of previous years and Sunday's fixture at Twickenham is a far more challenging proposition.

Italy's thrilling brand of rugby nearly helped them beat defending champions France in week one.

Steve Borthwick has rejigged his side's attack as he seeks a first win since becoming England head coach.

The omens are good based on previous encounters with Italy - England have won all 29 matches and came away from Rome last year without conceding any points in a 33-0 victory.

Team news

Borthwick has chosen Owen Farrell instead of Marcus Smith to start at fly-half. Borthwick has decided to move his captain from inside centre, with Smith dropping to the bench, meaning Ollie Lawrence partners Henry Slade in a new-look centre partnership.

Jack Willis comes in at number seven in place of Ben Curry, while exciting wing Henry Arundell takes Anthony Watson's position among the replacements.

Italy welcome Edoardo Padovani back into the starting line-up for the first time since his try ended their 36-game losing run on the final day of last year's tournament. He takes the place of Pierre Bruno at full-back, who drops to the bench.

Prop Marco Riccioni will make his first start since November 2021 in place of Simone Ferrari.

Commentator's notes

Sara Orchard: A break from the intense focus on the Smith-Farrell axis had to come. While England's issues are more than one combination, Steve Borthwick was very clear that his teams are selected for the game.

With that in mind Italy can expect some hard running over the gainline from Ollie Lawrence who has been busting holes like this for Bath all season.

And despite a lot of talk about how England will attack, a focus on defence will be key after some gaping holes against the Scots last week.

Also, if ever England needed a good news story, a big performance from Jack Willis on the open-side, after yet another turbulent season for the back-rower, should warm any cold rugby heart.

View from both camps

England head coach Steve Borthwick: "We are at the start of what is a completely new cycle. The implementation of new systems does take time.

"I have selected a team that I believe is best placed to meet the specific challenges that Italy will bring. It is a selection of players whose form, individual strengths and combined qualities suit the way we want to play against Italy."

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley: "I think they will be a lot more direct and unified.

"When a new coach comes in it takes a little bit of time. But they've had three weeks now so I expect that defence will be a lot more solid.

"They'll come at us direct and try to exert themselves on us from a physical presence point of view. So we have to beat that and attempt to be accurate in what we do and put the pressure back on them."

Ireland, Scotland and France all secured bonus-point wins in the opening round of games

Line-ups

England: 15-Steward; 14-Malins, 13-Slade, 12-Lawrence, 11-Hassell-Collins; 10-Farrell (capt); 9-Van Poortvliet; 1-Genge, 2-George, 3-Sinckler, 4-Itoje; 5-Ollie Chessum, 6-Ludlam, 7-Willis, 8-Dombrandt

Replacements: 16-Walker, 17-M Vunipola, 18-Cole, 19-Isiekwe, 20-Earl, 21-Mitchell, 22-Smith, 23-Arundell

Italy: 15-Capuozzo; 14-Padovani, 13-Brex, 12-Morisi, 11-Menoncello; 10-Allan, 9-Varney; 1-Fischetti, 2-Nicotera, 3-Riccioni, 4-Cannone, 5-Ruzza, 6-Negri, 7-Lamaro (capt), 8-Cannone

Replacements: 16-Bigi, 17-Zani, 18-Ferrari, 19-Iachizzi, 20-Polledri, 21-Zuliani, 22-Fusco, 23-Bruno

Match facts

Head-to-head

England are unbeaten in all 29 of their matches against Italy.

The English have scored 1,166 points in those games at an average of 40 per match, while Italy's 342 points have come at an average of just 11.7 per game.

The Italians have failed to score a point in two of the past four encounters.

England

England have lost seven of their last 11 matches (W3, D1), including three in a row in the Six Nations for the first time since 2018.

They have gone three Tests without winning at Twickenham for the first time since November 2008.

The 178 carries they made against Scotland was their most in a Six Nations match since 2009.

Italy

Italy are aiming to win consecutive away matches in the Six Nations for the first time.

The Azzurri have won three of their last four Test matches away from home, which is as many as they had managed in their previous 31 attempts.

The seven penalties they conceded against France was their fewest in a Six Nations game since 2019.

Match officials

Referee: James Doleman (NZL)

Touch judges: Mathieu Raynal (FRA) and Tual Trainini (FRA)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (FRA)