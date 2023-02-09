Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Zander Fagerson will earn his 55th cap against Wales at Murrayfield

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue : Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage : Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson will return for Saturday's Six Nations meeting with Wales at Murrayfield.

The Glasgow Warriors tighthead has recovered from a hamstring injury sustained in early December.

Veteran WP Nel drops to the bench in the only change from the side that started last weekend's 29-23 win over England at Twickenham.

Hamish Watson is still not in the matchday 23 despite recovering from concussion.

Flanker Watson was concussed while playing against New Zealand in November but made his Edinburgh return on the weekend before the Six Nations started.

But head coach Gregor Townsend has stuck with Luke Crosbie at openside, alongside captain Jamie Ritchie and Matt Fagerson in the back row.

Scotland are aiming to make it two wins from two in the tournament for the first time since 1996, having suffered narrow defeats to Wales on the second week in each of the past two years.

Prop Simon Berghan is the only player from the squad at Twickenham to miss out on the meeting with Wales as Fagerson returns.

Double try-scorer in the opening round, Duhan van der Merwe, plays alongside Kyle Steyn and Stuart Hogg in the back three.

Scotland: Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Fagerson; R Gray, Gilchrist; Ritchie (capt), Crosbie, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Nel, J Gray, Dempsey, Horne, Kinghorn, Harris.