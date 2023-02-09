Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales won their first Grand Slam under Warren Gatland in his first season in charge in 2008, including a 30-15 win against Scotland

Warren Gatland has never lost to Scotland as Wales head coach and aims to keep it that way at Murrayfield on Saturday as he seeks a 12th victory to maintain his perfect record.

Eleven times he faced the Scots during his first stint in charge between 2008 and 2019, winning each time.

Gatland says he is proud of that record with Wales, but expects this to be his toughest test against them.

"We've had some close encounters," said Gatland. "They're a tough side and are pretty confident in the way they want to play.

"They've got great balance in their team at the moment. They defend well and work hard for each other.

"They're pretty slick in attack, have continuity with players who have been there for a while."

While Wales were convincingly defeated 34-10 against Ireland last weekend, Scotland triumphed at Twickenham.

It was the third successive occasion Gregor Townsend's side have begun the Six Nations tournament with victory over England, but in 2021 and 2022 they went onto to lose the second match against Wales.

Scotland have also not won their opening two games in the tournament since 1996 with Gatland saying: "Hopefully that's the same this time as well!"

Warren Gatland insists Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric are still in his plans despite not picking the pair to face Scotland

The Wales coach admits Scotland will be aware of the recent history.

"I definitely think they'll have spoken about that - they haven't won many opening games in the Six Nations," said Gatland.

"That will be key for them in this tournament. It's all about momentum and they've created some great momentum from last week.

"They defended exceptionally well with less possession and territory than England had in the game.

"They'll come in with a huge amount of confidence and it's a great challenge for us.

"We've got to be excited about that. We're excited about the changes we've made and giving the youngsters a chance."

Those youngsters Gatland talks about include Exeter forward pair Dafydd Jenkins, 20 and Christ Tshiunza, 21, making their first Wales starts, with Tommy Reffell, 23 and Jac Morgan, 23, also included in a new-look back row.

Alun Wyn Jones, 37, Justin Tipuric, 33, and Taulupe Faletau, 32, boast 342 Wales caps and 18 Lions Test appearances between them, but the trio have been omitted from the starting side.

Jones and Tipuric have been left out of the squad altogether while Faletau is a replacement.

There have been five personnel changes among the forwards following the Ireland loss with only Morgan, lock Adam Beard and captain Ken Owens keeping their starting spots.

Gatland has insisted it is not a panic selection or knee-jerk reaction and changes would have been made whatever happened in the opening game.

"We have realised we've got a bit of a disparity between the experience and the inexperience in the squad," added Gatland.

"How do we get these youngsters some game-time and get them up to speed? That is by playing international rugby. There hasn't been any change in our thinking.

"There is some huge talent there at the moment, and we need to find ways to give them opportunities to get that experience.

"Last week was about finding out where we are as a squad with the players we picked, and we always spoke about how we give the young players an opportunity.

"There has been no knee-jerk reaction, because this has been part of the plan from day one.

"I have spoken about it all also and said we need to find out about some of these youngsters.

"I have done that in the past by making lots of changes in the autumn, but it is about finding the right mix."

The Wales backline remains the same with the visitors facing in-form Scotland fly-half Finn Russell, who Gatland worked with on the British and Irish Lions of South Africa in 2021.

"There is no doubt he has matured incredibly as a player," said Gatland.

"I think in the past, people would call him a maverick. I am not quite sure that tag is applicable at the moment.

"I just think with that maturity in his game-management, what he has learnt in his attacking game and kicking game, he has got an incredible balance.

"What I love about him is that he plays with a smile on his face. He is pretty relaxed in the way he plays.

"He is pretty key for them, he is on top of his form and he was excellent for them last week."