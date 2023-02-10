Dan Biggar has played 104 internationals for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand .

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar says the pressure is on Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations game at Murrayfield.

Scotland defeated England at Twickenham in the opening round of matches, while Wales were heavily beaten by Ireland.

Biggar believes Wales are not given the respect their Six Nations record deserves, while Scotland are lauded.

"Scotland played well last week against England, but according to you guys [media] they are the best team around, aren't they?" said Biggar.

The 33-year-old was in combative mood in his pre-match news conference, claiming there would have been no point in the Wales squad catching their flight to Edinburgh if they had been engulfed by media hype surrounding "the best team in the tournament", referring to Scotland.

Wales have burst Scotland's bubble in the past two years. In 2021, Wayne Pivac's side went to Murrayfield and beat Scotland a week after the Scots toppled England at Twickenham.

Last season, Biggar and company triumphed in Cardiff seven days on from Gregor Townsend's side retaining the Calcutta Cup, with the Wales fly-half kicking the winning drop-goal.

So Scotland will be hoping it is third time lucky as they aim to win their opening two Six Nations games for a first time in the tournament's 23-year history.

Since 2000, Wales' overall Six Nations record of six titles, four Grand Slams and five Triple Crowns is a total no country can match.

In contrast, Scotland last won the competition in 1999 when it was the final Five Nations tournament and this weekend's hosts have not triumphed in the opening two games since 1996.

Six Nations: Why Sam Warburton thinks Scotland will beat Wales

"We will have to see how they go on Saturday, see if they can back it up," said Toulon's Biggar.

"The pressure is all on them. They are red-hot favourites, best team in the tournament, so we will see how they go [on] Saturday.

"We don't seem to get any credit, and other teams seem to get a lot of praise for probably not quite the success we've had, but that's how it goes.

"I think our record is as good as anyone's in this competition over the previous 10 years or whatever.

"Medals are important when you look back at your career, and we have been lucky enough to fill the cabinet a few times.

"It is up to other teams to try and replicate that really. Hopefully, if teams do that, then they will deservedly get praise."

Wales' recent record is not so impressive having lost 10 out of the past 13 games and starting the 2023 campaign with a heaviest home defeat by Ireland in 22 years.

They have fallen to ninth in the world rankings, while Scotland have risen to fifth.

"If you listen to everyone - which is what is great about this game - we might as well not have bothered catching the flight," said Biggar.

"In Wales, you lose a game, you get criticised; you win, it is just sort of brushed over.

"It is one of those things where we just try and control what we can, but we do have a bit of a laugh that there are other teams around who get a fair bit of praise without really backing it up, I suppose.

"It is a really difficult ask, but I think this country and this group of boys tend to respond well to when our backs are against the wall and we have got to come out fighting.

"They [Scotland] are a fantastic team at the minute playing with confidence, lots of good players.

"They will fancy their chances, they have picked a strong side, lots of good players who played well last week and they will be full of confidence.

"But it was the same last year. We got off to a really slow start in Ireland and then played Scotland - you guys [the media] wrote us off before the game was played and we rolled our sleeves up and did a job."

Six Nations 2023: Fly-half Dan Biggar warns Wales not to give Finn Russell space at Murrayfield

So recent history backs Wales, while form favours Scotland.

Wales have won on six of their past seven visits to Murrayfield, with an overall success-rate of 85% across the countries' past 20 encounters, home and away.

And Warren Gatland has never been on the losing side against Scotland as Wales head coach, posting an unblemished record of 11 wins during his first stint as Wales boss between 2008 and 2019.

"It is not just Warren's record, we have got a good record as a team," said Biggar.

"I am not sure we can put our fingers on it. It's one of those where what Warren does is instil a lot of belief in his players, in the teams he coaches; he always gives you confidence that whoever you are playing you are going to win.

"So if we have got a good record against someone we tend to know what works against them.

"We have got a good record against them, but that goes out of the window on Saturday, I think."