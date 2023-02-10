Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steve Diamond first joined Worcester Warriors in November 2021, before taking over first team responsibilities two months later, then becoming director of rugby

Worcester Warriors rival bidder Steve Diamond says the club would have played in the Championship this September, and still be playing under their existing name, if their offer had been accepted.

Diamond spoke to BBC Hereford & Worcester on Friday morning in the wake of the news that Warriors' new owners Atlas want to change the club's name.

Atlas also announced a plan to merge with fourth-tier side Stourbridge.

"It looks like they're clutching at straws," Diamond told BBC Sport.

"There's an old saying that, in desperate times, people do desperate things.

"What would I have done? I'd be playing in the Championship in September."

It has been reported that the new owners Jim O'Toole and James Sandford, from the Atlas Group, did not in fact pass a 'fit and proper persons test' when the relegated former Premiership club's bid to be allowed to start next season in the Championship was rejected by the Rugby Football Union on 16 December.

They had already been chosen as preferred bidders in October by administrators Begbies Traynor following Warriors' early season financial collapse under previous owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham.

But Diamond says that his consortium, allied with Warriors club sponsor Adam Hewitt, did actually have RFU approval.

"We agreed with everything the RFU put in front of us, including paying the rugby creditors," he said.

"I feel like the administrator has a statutory duty to the creditors. There are players, sponsors, supporters, staff, who are all owed a hell of a lot of money and none of them will receive any of that because of this.

"If you pass the fit and proper person's test, part of that is agreeing to pay the unlimited amount of rugby creditors, which our consortium agreed to pay."

The complication comes about from the way Warriors were structured under the previous owners.

WRFC Trading Ltd, the part of Whittingham and Goldring's operation which owned the ground at Sixways, went into administration on 26 September.

WRFC Players Ltd, through which the Warriors players and staff were paid, was then wound up in the High Court in London on 5 October, causing the cancellation of contracts.

"The rugby creditors are not looked upon by the administrators as secure creditors, so there's a loophole," added Diamond.

Sixways Rugby?

As well as the proposed alignment with Stourbridge, which also needs RFU sanctioning, Diamond was also critical of the proposed name change to Sixways Rugby from Worcester Warriors, as they have been known since being rebranded and breaking away from the original Worcester Rugby Football Club by former owner and benefactor Cecil Duckworth in the late 1990s.

"People are proud of the name of their city," said Diamond. "Sixways is an infrastructure on the M5.

"It's great to have a plan, but this plan has never previously been identified or discussed.

"The people who take over the legacy of Mr Duckworth have to have a plan for Worcester Warriors

"The DCMS (the government Department for Culture and Media and Sport) have demanded a parliamentary hearing and the governing body have been hauled over the coals.

"And the plan had to stand up to rigorous questioning - and that appears not to have happened. That's why this tangent has been taken, to go down three divisions to try and amalgamate with another first team at another club."