Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

New Worcester co-owner James Sandford was a lock forward in his own playing days

New Worcester Warriors owners Atlas Group say the club may abandon plans to rebrand as Sixways Rugby and retain their current name.

New co-owner Jim O'Toole announced the plan last week - but it quickly proved unpopular with Warriors supporters.

O'Toole's fellow owner James Sandford said they are willing to reconsider.

"There is absolutely the possibility of that. If it's what everyone wants we'll rebrand back to Worcester Warriors," he told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

The Atlas Group owners held a meeting on Monday with the Rugby Football Union and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, which they described as "positive".

"We are exploring all of the options with the RFU," added Sandford.

Further talks are due to be held but Sandford is insistent that Championship rugby at Sixways next season is still on the table, despite Warriors last week withdrawing their proposal to play in English rugby's second tier.

The club were refused access to the Championship next season by the RFU, who issued a statement on 16 December to say Wasps' application had been accepted but that Warriors had been rejected.

Atlas failed to obtain RFU approval following an analysis of their business plans, finances and the people involved.

But the RFU has also tried to make it clear that the priority was to enable Warriors to play in the Championship, and that the door remained open before Tuesday's deadline to enable that to happen.

That could still mean a bid being accepted for the other main bidders, led by former Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond and former club sponsor Adam Hewitt.

There also remains the possibility of Wasps moving to Sixways, following their departure from Coventry.

Warriors fans will have the chance to have their say when Sandford and O'Toole meet supporters at the stadium on Saturday.

James Sandford was talking to BBC Hereford & Worcester's Andrew Easton.