Six Nations 2023: England pick Owen Farrell over Marcus Smith to face Italy

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments1371

Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith
Owen Farrell (left) will replace Marcus Smith (right) as England's fly-half against Italy
Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Two and online.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has dropped Marcus Smith and selected Owen Farrell to start at fly-half against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Borthwick has moved his captain from inside centre, where he played in the defeat against Scotland.

Ollie Lawrence partners Henry Slade in a new centre partnership, with Joe Marchant not in the 23.

Jack Willis replaces Ben Curry in the back row while London Irish wing Henry Arundell is among the replacements.

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Hassell-Collins; Farrell (c), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, Earl, Mitchell, M Smith, Arundell

The big decision for Borthwick surrounded who he would choose at fly-half and it is Harlequins' Smith - who has yet to consistently show his club form on the international stage - who has paid the price for last weekend's loss to Scotland.

Exeter's Slade returns from a hip injury to partner the in-form Lawrence, while Marchant - a starter in midfield alongside Farrell last week - is not even a replacement.

The only other change in the starting XV is Willis being named at openside flanker in place of Curry, who like Marchant is left out of the matchday squad altogether.

England are seeking to recover from their opening-round defeat by Scotland and claim the first win of Borthwick's tenure.

Speaking at his news conference on Friday, Borthwick focussed on his selection in the centre rather than his choice at fly-half.

"It is fantastic to welcome Henry Slade back," said England's new head coach.

"He is a player that has played very well for his club, has great attributes in the centre and a fantastic left foot.

"Ollie Lawrence has played really well all season for his club [Bath] and is on form. We have some exciting players there and that is why we have made the change."

Borthwick emphasised the need for patience as he and his coaching staff try to imprint their ideas on the squad - but believes there are positive signs.

The former Leicester coach added: "Notwithstanding the disappointment of last weekend's Calcutta Cup result, we know that in a very short space of time positive steps have been taken towards the manner and style in which we want to play.

"We are at the start of what is a completely new cycle. The implementation of new systems does take time.

"I have selected a team that I believe is best placed to meet the specific challenges that Italy will bring. It is a selection of players whose form, individual strengths and combined qualities suit the way we want to play against Italy."

The Azzurri welcome Edoardo Padovani back into the starting line-up for the first time since his try ended their 36-game losing run with a last-gasp win over Wales on the final day of last year's tournament.

Saracens prop Marco Riccioni will make his first start since November 2021 while exciting full-back Ange Capuozzo is in line to face England for the first time.

Italy: Capuozzo; Padovani, Brex, Morisi, Menoncello; Allan, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Riccioni, N Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, L Cannone

Replacements: Bigi, Zani, Ferrari, Iachizzi, Polledri, Zuliani, Fusco, Bruno

Comments

Join the conversation

1371 comments

  • Comment posted by magpie105, at 15:06 10 Feb

    Something suspicious going on here. We seem to have players picked in their actual positions

    • Reply posted by Mark, at 15:08 10 Feb

      Mark replied:
      Madness

  • Comment posted by Sean G, at 15:08 10 Feb

    First Ben Youngs dropped, then playing actual centres in their positions - brings a tear to the eye

    • Reply posted by cb, at 15:15 10 Feb

      cb replied:
      Takes you back a few years... Like it, looks a well balanced side!

  • Comment posted by OffshoreFistral, at 15:12 10 Feb

    If injuries allowed then Farrell would have started at 10 last week. I think for England fans that actually understand rugby they will generally be happy with this as we are starting to see most players in their actual positions. Yes England still have a way to go to be sitting at the top table with the likes of Ireland, France, NZ and South Africa but this is a step in the right direction.

    • Reply posted by traveller_chris, at 15:36 10 Feb

      traveller_chris replied:
      This team is fine for the Italy and Wales matches. We're going to need Smith back at 10 against Ireland or France. We need to stop playing pre historic Rugby at some point.

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, at 15:09 10 Feb

    At last! Some sense in the team selection.

    Looking forward to Arundell ripping it up in a 15 minute cameo too.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 15:26 10 Feb

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Dont worry guys. This is just a one off as he wants his first win as England coach. Borthwick will go back to playing Smith and Farrell for the next game

  • Comment posted by mike, at 15:10 10 Feb

    Let's home Dombrandt plays better than last week!

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, at 15:12 10 Feb

      Dr Dre replied:
      He will, only three dropped balls this week rather than four (joke).

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Dave, at 15:10 10 Feb

    I am looking forward to this centre partnership, but glad to see Mitchell on the bench instead of Youngs

    • Reply posted by radar, at 16:19 10 Feb

      radar replied:
      Youngs will have to play in World Cup as neither JVP nor Mitchell will have enough international experience by then.

  • Comment posted by Kicking_Kruis, at 15:08 10 Feb

    Good to see Willis picked.

    • Reply posted by stavros74, at 15:49 10 Feb

      stavros74 replied:
      What you talkin 'bout

  • Comment posted by RPev, at 15:18 10 Feb

    Farrell has been tearing it up at 10 for Sarries this season so it makes sense to start him. Smith is electric and will be great off the bench (as long as they don’t move Farrell to 12). Great to have two form 10s available, what other country has that right now?

    • Reply posted by Clodhopper, at 15:20 10 Feb

      Clodhopper replied:
      Ford will be back soon, too.

  • Comment posted by RodBallantyne, at 15:09 10 Feb

    Farrell is not an international inside centre he is too slow, so shifting him to fly half makes sense. Bring Smith on as a replacement for the last half hour and see if he is able to do something.

    • Reply posted by Gav, at 15:33 10 Feb

      Gav replied:
      Smith won't replace Farrell, he will come on for Lawrence or Slade with OF moving to 12

  • Comment posted by ccv12, at 15:46 10 Feb

    Still think Marcus Smith is a much quicker and inventive fly half than Farrell.

    • Reply posted by Respect has to be earned, at 17:31 10 Feb

      Respect has to be earned replied:
      Who isn't?

  • Comment posted by pmboone, at 15:31 10 Feb

    "Smith, who has yet to consistently show his club form on the international stage" - because with Farrell at 12, he has not been allowed to run the show like he does at Quins! Faz is not a 12, If Faz moves to 12 when Smith comes on, that will be an absolute waste of talent. Again.

    • Reply posted by Siddhartha, at 15:34 10 Feb

      Siddhartha replied:
      There hasn't been much wrong with Smith's form on the international stage. Farrell's hasn't been great either and as captain must take some of the responsibility for last week's defeat

  • Comment posted by Allan, at 15:08 10 Feb

    Best centre pairing in ages!

    • Reply posted by Chris, at 15:09 10 Feb

      Chris replied:
      If they see the ball

  • Comment posted by James Groom 69, at 15:13 10 Feb

    Jack Willis at 7 , brilliant player over the ball !!

    • Reply posted by Pugnacious17, at 15:17 10 Feb

      Pugnacious17 replied:
      turnovers certainly a big miss for Eng last week, hope he goes well!

  • Comment posted by edward, at 15:09 10 Feb

    Finally, players being picked in their actual positions that they play week in week out at club level.
    Midfield looks a lot better

    • Reply posted by JH, at 15:47 10 Feb

      JH replied:
      Not really re 12 but there is no choice. Why is Freeman not in the 23. Perfect utility back can cover all positions.

  • Comment posted by Last Outpost, at 15:48 10 Feb

    Based on form Itoje lucky to be selected.

    • Reply posted by carol brown, at 16:40 10 Feb

      carol brown replied:
      A bit concerning reading that Ribbans will be off to Toulon come the end of the season. Quality second rows seem to be like hens teeth at the moment.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, at 15:18 10 Feb

    Asides from the obvious, I’m glad SB has not jettisoned OHC for a below par showing. Eddie Jones used to ditch players, Radwan for example, for one below par game only to never be seen again.

    I hope he’s also had a frank conversation with some of the older heads (Itoje and George!). They need to put a shift in.

    • Reply posted by Alan, at 15:22 10 Feb

      Alan replied:
      You mean like how he's dropped Smith after one game in favour of the can-do-no-wrong Farrell (who cost England the game against Scotland)

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, at 15:12 10 Feb

    At least he's made a choice. Can't play both. At last we've got a 12 at 12.

    • Reply posted by JMOC1975, at 15:53 10 Feb

      JMOC1975 replied:
      He plays 13 at his club, but agree he has all the atributes to make s top class international at 12, and I think he is the right choice.

  • Comment posted by SimonofSurrey, at 15:10 10 Feb

    Predicable changes. If Farrell misses kicks, tackles and the plot generally this week, it’s surely time for him to share Ben Youngs’ taxi into international retirement. Smith and Arundel off the bench could add zip if it all starts going horribly slow and wrong. Good to see Willis back, too.

    • Reply posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, at 17:43 10 Feb

      cuddlesthekillerwhale replied:
      I know Ben Young's gets a lot of flak on these HYS boards, but, if this does signal the end of his international career, I would just like to say thank you for your service over a stellar career.
      Time has moved on and overtaken him but he has been a stalwart servant of the English team.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, at 15:09 10 Feb

    The penny has dropped at last. Decent team.

  • Comment posted by Dad Ive Got 6 Fingers, at 15:09 10 Feb

    Happy with that Team… in Borthers we trust 👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

