Lucio Cinti scored one try and had another chalked off for Irish

Premiership Rugby Cup London Irish (13) 30 Tries: Cinti, Basham, Poolman Cons: Jennings 3 Pens: Jennings 3 Northampton Saints (12) 18 Tries: Sleightholme, Litchfield Con: Grayson Pens: Grayson 2

London Irish saw off Northampton 30-18 to reach the Premiership Rugby Cup final for the second season running.

Lucio Cinti's converted try and two Rory Jennings penalties put Irish 13-12 up at the break, cancelling out Ollie Sleightholme and Tom Litchfield scores.

James Basham drove over to extend the lead, but two James Grayson penalties brought Saints back within two points at 20-18 going into the final quarter.

Jennings kicked a third penalty before Eddie Poolman's late try sealed it.

Having lost last year's drawn final on fewer tries scored, Irish will be aiming to go one better in a home final on 19 March when they will meet the winners of Sunday's semi-final between Exeter and Sale (13:00 GMT).

Fresh from his crucial score in Saints' derby win over Leicester Tigers last weekend, winger Sleightholme soon added to his try tally when he grabbed Grayson's cross-kick to touch down.

Yet the visitors, who gave a debut to former Wasps hooker Tom Cruse, then fell behind to an opportunistic try as Cinti charged down Litchfield's clearance kick and finished in the corner.

Having been outdone in the opening 15 minutes, the Exiles climbed their way back into the half, with marauding back rower So'otalo Fa'aso'o causing havoc, and Jennings' shot at goal made it 10-5.

It was Saints' turn to edge ahead against the run of play when Litchfield's good line opened up the Irish defence for the first time to run in under the posts from 10 metres.

The Exiles saw a second Cinti score ruled out for a forward pass, but with the hosts playing advantage, Jennings kicked the penalty for a narrow but deserved lead with the last play of the first half.

Irish quickly opened up a two-score lead after the restart when Basham slammed over from close-range.

Yet the seesaw pattern continued as Saints fly-half Grayson, featuring for the first time since October after a foot injury, struck back-to-back penalties to set up a tense final quarter.

The Exiles' dominance in the scrum eventually began to tell, and after Poolman won the turnover penalty which allowed Jennings to make it 23-18 with nine minutes left, the Australian centre then slid over for the killer score, fed by Matt Cornish.

London Irish: Loader; Cinti, Williams, Jennings, Dykes; Atkins, Englefield Gigena, Ruiz, Chawatama, Caulfield, Munga, Cooke (c), Basham, Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Cornish, Haffar, Parker, Scragg, Donnell, O'Sullivan, Poolman, Stokes.

Northampton Saints: Collins; Sleightholme, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Skosan; Grayson, Braley (c); Waller, Cruse, Petch, Nansen, Coles, Wilkins, Hinkley, Graham.

Replacements: Burns, Hobbs-Awoyemi, Painter, Lockett, Sylvester, James, Matavesi, Hendy.