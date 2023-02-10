Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

France's Louis Bielle is challenged by Fintan Gunn in Friday night's game in Cork

Under-20s Six Nations: Ireland v France Ireland (20) 33 Tries: McCarthy, Gavin, Gleeson Cons: Prendergast 3 Pens: Prendergast 4 France (14) 31 Tries: Auradou, Liufau, Attissogbe, Nouchi, Benmegal Cons: Raffy 2, Reus

Sam Prendergast's late penalty clinched a 33-31 win for Ireland in their Under-20 Six Nations game against France at Musgrave Park.

Ireland led 20-14 at the break thanks to Paddy McCarthy and Hugh Gavin tries.

France fought back and moved in front with seven minutes to go when Hugo Reus converted a Enzo Benmegal try.

Prendergast had the final say as his 77th-minute penalty brought his tally to 18 points and ensured the Irish made it two wins from two games.

McCarthy's try helped Ireland into an early 10-0 advantage before Hugo Auradou went over for the visitors.

The hosts made it 20-7 through Gavin's try but back came the French again as Brent Liufau touched down for a converted try to leave six points between the sides at the break.

Tries from Theo Attissogbe and Lenni Nouchi saw France take the lead before Brian Gleeson added a third try for the Irish.

In a see-saw second half Benmegal notched up France's fifth try and Reus added the extras to leave the visitors 31-30 ahead.

Prendergast completed an outstanding display as he held his nerve to send over the penalty and win it for Ireland.