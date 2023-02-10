Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland edge France in Musgrave Park encounter
|Under-20s Six Nations: Ireland v France
|Ireland (20) 33
|Tries: McCarthy, Gavin, Gleeson Cons: Prendergast 3 Pens: Prendergast 4
|France (14) 31
|Tries: Auradou, Liufau, Attissogbe, Nouchi, Benmegal Cons: Raffy 2, Reus
Sam Prendergast's late penalty clinched a 33-31 win for Ireland in their Under-20 Six Nations game against France at Musgrave Park.
Ireland led 20-14 at the break thanks to Paddy McCarthy and Hugh Gavin tries.
France fought back and moved in front with seven minutes to go when Hugo Reus converted a Enzo Benmegal try.
Prendergast had the final say as his 77th-minute penalty brought his tally to 18 points and ensured the Irish made it two wins from two games.
McCarthy's try helped Ireland into an early 10-0 advantage before Hugo Auradou went over for the visitors.
The hosts made it 20-7 through Gavin's try but back came the French again as Brent Liufau touched down for a converted try to leave six points between the sides at the break.
Tries from Theo Attissogbe and Lenni Nouchi saw France take the lead before Brian Gleeson added a third try for the Irish.
In a see-saw second half Benmegal notched up France's fifth try and Reus added the extras to leave the visitors 31-30 ahead.
Prendergast completed an outstanding display as he held his nerve to send over the penalty and win it for Ireland.