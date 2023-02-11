Andy Farrell hailed Ireland's display as "astonishing" as they beat France 32-19 in the Six Nations battle of the world's top two ranked teams in Dublin.

Ireland's success in the Aviva Stadium classic was their record 13th straight home win as they ended the 2022 Grand Slam champions' 14-game winning streak.

"We'll look at that performance and be unbelievably proud of it," the Ireland coach told ITV Sport.

"The fight and the spirit that we had was astonishing at times."

The Ireland coach's beaming smile at full-time said it all as nearby his skipper Johnny Sexton - who had come off after 48 minutes following a knock - embraced his young children when the final whistle was blown by referee Wayne Barnes.

In times past Ireland would have been nervous after losing Sexton so early in a game of such magnitude, where the home side were aiming to end a run of three straight defeats by Les Bleus.

But just as he had done by slotting the late winning penalty over Australia in November, replacement fly-half Ross Byrne was a composed presence following his introduction, with his five kicked points helping to subdue Fabien Galthie's side.

Farrell said Ireland's resolve in closing out the game with Garry Ringrose's bonus-point clinching try in the 72nd-minute summed up his side's efforts as the World Cup hosts left Dublin with nothing more than further confirmation that the Irish will be genuine contenders at this year's tournament.

Ringrose's score, as he brushed past Matthieu Jalibert's weak tackle, came after first-half touchdowns from Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Andrew Porter.

Replays suggested Lowe's spectacular finish should have been chalked off for his right foot brushing the Aviva Stadium turf but France also benefited from a questionable decision with prop Uino Atonio lucky to only be yellow carded for a first-half high hit which forced off Ireland hooker Rob Herring for a head injury assessment from which he did not return.

"Garry Ringrose's try…..he was dead on his feet and then Bundee Aki coming back and dropping on loose balls. James Ryan kept getting up off the floor and kept taking the ball on for us," added Farrell.

"There are lads that have not played for some time so I could keep going on and on."

Aki was among the Ireland replacements who made a big impact, in contrast to France's bench who didn't.

Replacement prop Tom O'Toole - who is by no means a regular starter for Ulster - was arguably even more influential as he produced a number of superb carries which had the increasingly tired visitors backpedalling.

His Ulster team-mate Iain Henderson also showed his continuing worth to the Ireland squad by impressing after coming for Tadhg Beirne.

Ireland back row Caelan Doris further enhanced his already growing reputation with his man-of-the-match display at the Aviva Stadium

Munster man Beirne produced a typically industrious display before having to be helped off after 45 minutes although he like everyone else was outshone by back row Caelan Doris whose breakdown work was a constant irritant to the French.

The second-half proved a more attritional affair after a breathless opening 40 minutes likely to live long in the memory of everyone who watched.

Prop Finlay Bealham's clever pass to a charging Keenan resulted in the France defence parting like the Red Sea for the opening try and after Damian Penaud's sensational reply saw the visitors move 13-7 up, the Irish hit back to lead 22-16 at the break as Lowe's contentious score was followed by Porter's close-range finish.

Ever the perfectionist, Farrell felt his side's advantage at the break should have been greater with Porter and Conor Murray being held up over the France line by Cyril Baille and an incredible Antoine Dupont tackle prevent Mack Hansen from notching a seemingly certain score.

"That's not being greedy because we got a bonus point so we've got to be very happy with that but at the same time, we left a few things out there," added the Ireland coach.

"They are a world-class side [but] playing here at the Aviva we expect to be ourselves and go out there and perform and win."

O'Driscoll among 'special guests' in Ireland camp

Ireland skipper Sexton revealed that Brian O'Driscoll had spent time with the squad in the build-up to Saturday's game.

"We had a very special week and a special build-up to the game with a few special guests [including O'Driscoll] in during the week and spoke about Ireland's call," Sexton told BBC Radio Ulster.

"It was very emotional and unless you were in the room on Monday night you wouldn't understand why."

After coming close against France at the Stade de France 12 months ago following previous defeats in 2020 and 2021, Sexton said that the Irish had given a "true account of ourselves" in Saturday's game.

"If everything goes to plan and we get through our group there is a chance we get them again in the World Cup," said the 37-year-old.

"So it was good to get that off our back in terms of beating them as they were the only team we hadn't beaten."