Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lauren Delany scored Sale Sharks' only try of the game against Saracens

Defending champions Saracens defeated Sale Sharks 71-5 to move to third in the Premier 15s table.

The bonus point was secured with six tries before half-time, two coming from co-captain Lotte Clapp.

The London club, who have three league titles to their name, added four more tries in the second 40 to demolish their opponents.

Sale are now seventh, with defeat against Saracens their fifth of the season.

Clapp's double was backed up by tries from Sarah McKenna, Jess Breach, May Campbell and Sydney Gregson in a one-sided first half, with Sale's Lauren Delany replying to make the score 47-5 at the break.

Saracens' dominance continued in the second half with Campbell scoring just three minutes in. Jodie Rettie's two tries and one from Alex Ellis finished off a clinical performance.

Bristol Bears earned a bonus point as they beat west country rivals Worcester Warriors 38-26.

Lark Davies, Ella Lovibond, Gwenllian Pyrs and Grace Crompton all scored for Bristol with Worcester only able to reply twice for a 31-14 scoreline at half-time.

Claire Molloy was first to strike in the second half and, despite Worcester scoring twice, including a try from Natalia John, it was not enough to pull off the comeback.

Elsewhere, DMP Sharks secured their first win of the season with a 30-5 victory over Wasps.