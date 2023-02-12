Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ken Owens and Tommy Reffell during the painful defeat to Scotland

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.

How times have changed. Less than four years ago, Warren Gatland managed a record 14 wins in a row as Wales head coach as he took the nation to the top of the world rankings ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Now Wales have lost 11 out of their last 14 games and are ranked ninth in the world. They are fortunate to be that high.

It must be pointed out that Gatland has lost only two of those matches, with nine of the 12 defeats coming under his predecessor Wayne Pivac.

But a record points defeat by Scotland, a week after a home hammering by Ireland, is not the start he craved having returned for a second spell as Wales coach.

Losing to Gregor Townsend's side might have been expected. The manner of the Murrayfield mauling, with a scoreline which eclipsed a record defeat that had stood for 99 years, was perhaps not forecast by many.

Captain Ken Owens admitted afterwards there would be a lot of external pressure heaped on the squad, while Gatland accepted his side are in a "little bit of a hole".

Stark statistics

The landscape of Welsh rugby since Gatland's last stint in charge has changed. Wherever you look there are problems.

An independent task force tomorrow starts work to look into the culture of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) following the sexism scandal that rocked the game following a BBC Wales Investigates programme and prompted the resignation of former chief executive Steve Phillips.

An extraordinary general meeting is scheduled for 26 March to try to push through major governance change.

A long-term financial deal is yet to be officially signed between the WRU and regions with players out of contract at the end of the season still not being able to formally sign new deals.

Gatland's return as coach has not inspired the immediate improvement in results WRU bosses had hoped it might. He needs time to turn things around.

The senior men's results have often papered over the cracks of a failing Wales rugby system, which is bordering on not fit for purpose. Not any more. People who warned that those senior men's successes were masking issues elsewhere have been proved right.

The stark statistics bring back memories of life before Gatland and darker times.

The New Zealander's first defeat to Scotland in 12 encounters as Welsh coach means Wales have lost their opening two Six Nations games for the first time since 2007, when Gareth Jenkins was in charge.

Gatland has spoken about finding "quick fixes" to things like discipline and creativity as most areas of the Welsh game has proved substandard over the last two matches.

There are also systemic, long-term issues ahead of the World Cup in France later this year.

Gatland can only concern himself with matters on the field. That will certainly keep him occupied.

Six Nations 2023: We started well, but weren't clinical - Wales captain Owens

Wasteful Wales' toothless attack

Wales have had enough possession and territory in both Six Nations matches so far to prosper, yet what they have produced has been negligible.

It is a common theme and one not just associated with this regime, as the previous attacking coaching staff struggled towards the end of the tenure to implement a game-plan which unlocked defences and capitalised on chances created.

Former attack coach Stephen Jones was ditched by Gatland and replaced by Alex King, though only after a move for the return of Rob Howley was blocked by WRU bosses.

King will need time to develop his offensive strategy but it has proved an inauspicious start, with the attacking game looking one-dimensional, clunky and lacking end product.

On Saturday, Wales spent more than six minutes inside the Scotland 22 and scored only one try through a driving line-out, which tells its own damning story. The backline lacked any creativity or invention.

Former Wales centre Jamie Roberts has suggested this Wales side lack an identity, a clear way of playing.

Compare the insipid Welsh attack with the incisive offensive play produced by Scotland, who demonstrated the clinical and ruthless edge their opponents lacked.

Scotland were orchestrated by Finn Russell, who outplayed British and Irish Lions team-mate Dan Biggar, unleashing the running abilities of Duhan van der Merwe, Kyle Steyn and Huw Jones. The contrast with what Wales produced in attack was like night and day.

Leaking defence, dire discipline

Gatland has appointed a former rugby league player from Wigan as his defence coach in his second stint in charge, just as he did in his first.

This time, though, it is not Shaun Edwards but Mike Forshaw. Nine tries and 69 points conceded in the opening two matches is not the start he would have been looking for after coming in to replace Gethin Jenkins.

Wales have not been helped by the dire discipline demonstrated in Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Gatland admitted 19 penalties conceded against Scotland was unacceptable.

Some of the offences were mindless, others came because of the pressure Wales were under, which highlighted other deficiencies within the Welsh game.

Reasons to be cheerful?

There have not been many positive signs but the encouraging displays of Exeter duo Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza in their first Wales' starts might offer small crumbs of comfort.

Gatland had made five personnel changes in the forwards after Ireland as he opted for youth ahead of experience.

Jenkins, 20, and Tshiunza, 21, and Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell, 23, started with Alun Wyn Jones, 37, and Justin Tipuric, 33, left out of the squad and Taulupe Faletau, 32, dropped to the bench.

The young trio all demonstrated some positive signs which indicated they are worth persevering with.

Gatland rebuilt and rejuvenated sides during his first period in charge of Wales between 2008 and 2019. He has to do so once more.

Expectations of England

With the World Cup in mind, Gatland finds himself with a dilemma ahead of the home match against England and trips to face Italy and France.

Does he keep faith with the players who suffered the infamy of a record defeat against Scotland, or turn back to the old guard who he left out at Murrayfield?

England in Cardiff - which comes next for Wales, on 25 February - is not a fixture in which you would normally experiment, and Gatland knows the significance of the occasion.

Wales are also aiming to avoid the wooden spoon and a first Six Nations whitewash since 2003.

Gatland will face new England coach Steve Borthwick, another of his previous British and Irish Lions backroom staff members who are now Six Nations head coaches.

Both Andy Farrell and Townsend have managed to comfortably get the better of their former boss.

So this might prove Gatland's most testing time yet as he aims to recapture his golden touch.

Nobody is expecting Gatland to return Wales to the top of the world rankings any time soon, if at all.

But restoring some pride and respectability against Wales fiercest' rivals would be a welcome start.