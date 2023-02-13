Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Iain Henderson earned his 70th Ireland cap after he replaced Tadhg Beirne in Saturday's win over France

Iain Henderson has hailed Andy Farrell for the togetherness in the Ireland squad which has the players "wanting to look after each other's well-being".

Henderson came on after half-time to replace injured Tadhg Beirne in Ireland's epic 32-19 victory over last year's Grand Slam winners France.

The Ulster forward said Farrell's influence has been central in fostering that camaraderie.

"We've grown something amongst the squad," Henderson told BBC Sport NI.

"We want to look out for each other, we want to look after each other's well-being.

"That's something that not only has shown in this tournament but Faz [Farrell] has been working on that for seasons and seasons beforehand."

Farrell introduces '50-cap celebration'

After the previous regime of Joe Schmidt, which didn't appear to do sentiment, Farrell's approach has been somewhat different.

For example, the Englishman spoke of his desire in the run-up to the France game to properly acknowledge players in the squad reaching their 50-cap mark which Andrew Porter, James Ryan and replacement Dave Kilcoyne did in Saturday's thrilling contest.

Indeed, Farrell's forwards and defence coaches Paul O'Connell and Simon Easterby were belatedly recognised for their achievement in reaching the half-century mark during their international playing careers in the mini-ceremony which he has introduced.

"It's not celebrated as it should be," said Farrell.

"I actually brought it in a couple of years ago and fed it back to lads who have got their 50th - Simon Easterby and Paul (O'Connell) got one as well - because it's special."

Following Saturday's victory, skipper Johnny Sexton echoed Henderson's sentiments about the bond that Farrell has created within the squad.

"It's the biggest part of our success and that comes from the environment that the staff put together for us, led by Andy," the 37-year-old skipper said.

Johnny Sexton says Ireland's success comes from the environment created by Farrell

"It's just an enjoyable place to come in and work and we get the balance right between enjoying each other's company and then switch on and work and work hard.

"It's not all happy-go-lucky stuff, it's work hard and we enjoy each other's company.

"There are a lot of lads that have been together for many years, then there are new guys coming in that add to the environment just as much and it's a great group to be a part of."

For his part, Farrell feels his mission is to continue to drive standards.

"Everyone talked about the performance last week (the 34-10 win over Wales) but I asked the guys after all the reviews, 'where do you think we are at?'," said the Ireland coach following Saturday's victory.

"And, to a man, everyone thought the performance wasn't good enough.

"We'll do exactly the same with this now and keep pushing the standards, that's what it's all about. That's all that matters to us really."