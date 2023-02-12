Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Championship

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

WRU Division 5 Cup Round 1

Llanidloes 46-0 Old Tyleryan

Division 2 East

Pill Harriers P-P Cwmbran

Ynysddu 39-10 Caerleon

Division 2 East Central

Aberdare 40-3 Taffs Well

Division 2 North

Mold 31-5 Abergele

Division 2 West Central

Builth Wells 48-46 Maesteg Celtic

Division 2 West

Burry Port 20-0 Pontyberem

Tycroes 13-43 Mumbles

Division 3 North East

Bro Gwernant 30-38 Wrexham

Division 3 West A

Lampeter Town 74-17 Cardigan

Pembroke Dock 5-36 Laugharne

Division 3 West B

Llangadog 21-22 Cefneithin

Division 4 East

Blackwood Stars P-P Fleur De Lys

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen 13-15 Briton Ferry

Division 5 East Central

Tref Y Clawdd 16-0 Pontycymmer

Division 5 West Central

Penybanc P-P Pontardawe

Pontyates 10-41 Tonna

Division 6 East

Magor 10-17 Abersychan

Women's games

Women's National League

Championship

Senghenydd 24 - 19 Ynysddu

East Wales League

Old Penarthians 31 - 12 Blaina

North Wales League

Abergele 38 - 7 Wrexham

West Wales League

Morriston P- P Tumble

