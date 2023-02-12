Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Willis put a turbulent two years behind him to produce a stellar display on his first England start since making his Test debut in November 2020.

The flanker has recovered from career-threatening knee injuries and the collapse of boyhood club Wasps to return to the international stage.

Willis, 26, scored the opening try and made 20 tackles in England's 31-14 Six Nations win over Italy.

"Emotion took over a little bit after the try," said Willis.

"I feel incredibly lucky to be part of this group and hopefully I'll get another shot in the next few weeks."

Jack Willis celebrates after scoring England's opening try

Willis' international career has suffered setback after setback. A knee ligament injury forced him to withdraw from England's squad for their tour of South Africa in 2018.

He eventually made his Test debut against Georgia in November 2020, before needing surgery on a medial collateral ligament four months later after an injury against Italy in Rome in February 2021.

After a long rehabilitation, Willis was back playing for Wasps and returned to the England set-up as a replacement in the victorious tour of Australia last summer under Eddie Jones.

Wasps folded at the start of this season and he needed to find another club, joining French and European giants Toulouse last November.

With Tom Curry still injured and twin Ben discarded, Willis was rewarded for his club form with his seventh international cap.

"I was thinking before the game about [the situation] two years ago," said Willis.

"It was pretty much two years to this week that I did my knee here against Italy, so it was a little bit emotional leading up to the game.

"I thought about how grateful I am to put the shirt on again, and be out here, after everything that happened with Wasps as well.

"It was devastating, what happened at Wasps. I don't think I'll ever get over that. That will be a scar I hold forever."

England head coach Steve Borthwick said he was really pleased with Willis' contribution, which lasted 52 minutes before he was replaced by Ben Earl.

"I have been really impressed with him from the first moment I have taken this role - and how desperate he is to play for England," he said.

Willis' euphoric celebration said it all.

'He did the job the team needed him to'

Another player who shone was inside centre Ollie Lawrence.

With Sale centre Manu Tuilagi now seemingly out of Borthwick's immediate planning, Lawrence was named at 12 in a fresh midfield.

Owen Farrell made an underwhelming return to fly-half from playing at inside centre against Scotland last week, but Lawrence made 80 metres in 10 carries and ran over Tommaso Allan for one of England's rare line breaks in the second half.

"He has been in tremendous form in the Premiership and in European rugby," said Borthwick.

"He has earned his selection and I asked him to play as he does week in week out for Bath and I think he did that.

"He did the job the team needed him to."

England win but work to be done

England got the job done comfortably in the end, despite being far from their fluid best against an improving Azzurri side.

Borthwick said his side took "steps forward" after earning him a first win of his tenure.

"There were some small positive steps forward," said the former lock.

"Credit to the players for working really hard to make those improvements. We are trying to rebuild this team. We left some chances out there.

"Our ruck speed could have been better. When it went up, we stretched the defence more. We have to make sure we are consistent in that regard.

"We conceded some opportunities to the opposition in the late stages of the game again.

"We will have a good look at why as that is two weeks running now. We were in a winning position late on last week and let it slip so we will make sure we are better in the next game."