Jack Nowell and Jonny May set to play for Barbarians against World XV
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
England wings Jack Nowell and Jonny May are set for a Twickenham return for the Barbarians against a World XV in May.
The experienced duo are in line to reunite with old boss Eddie Jones after being left out of England's Six Nations squad by his successor Steve Borthwick.
May and Nowell will join Dan Cole and Sam Simmonds in the Barbarians ranks.
Jones' Barbarians face Steve Hansen's World XV - set to include Australia pair Marika Koroibete and Nick Phipps - on 28 May.
The involvement of all English-based players is contingent on their clubs not being involved in the Premiership final, which takes place a day earlier at Twickenham.
Other players understood to have provisionally signed up for the Barbarians are Welsh great Alun Wyn Jones, South Africa and Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen, and 50-cap former All Black fly-half Aaron Cruden, while Fiji superstar Semi Radradra is expected to play for the World XV.
- Why did Michaella McCollum try to smuggle £1.5m of cocaine? High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
- Who will be left deserted in Dubai?: Lord Sugar's no-nonsense boardroom is open for business