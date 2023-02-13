Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.

The outcome was known well before the final whistle blew at Murrayfield where Warren Gatland tasted defeat by Scotland for the first time in his 12 Wales encounters.

The defeat and performance prompted some deep soul-searching within the Wales camp, with Gatland admitting they are "in a bit of a hole" with the World Cup on the horizon in the autumn.

After losing to Ireland in their Six Nations opener in Cardiff, Gatland revamped his pack with five starting changes, but stuck with the backs.

Stellar names of Gatland's first era - Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric - were nowhere to be seen while Taulupe Faletau had to bide his time to come off the bench for Jac Morgan in Edinburgh.

In came rising Exeter stars Dafydd Jenkins, 20, and Christ Tshiunza, 21 alongside 23-year-old Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell as Gatland opted for youth instead of experience.

Gatland now has England on his mind, with their visit to Cardiff on Saturday, 25 February.

So what did pundits make of it all - and what would they do next?

Jamie Roberts told Scrum V

"The stark reality is Wales' experience in the group is very polarised so we've got two ends of the spectrum here we've got a very experienced core, lads in their early 30s/mid-30s very experienced nearing 100 caps, then we've got quite a lot of young players hugely inexperienced at this level.

"There is not too much in the middle ground, which you're hoping coming in to World Cup year you would have - players in their mid to late 20s, 30-60 cap players in the prime, certainly in their athletic prime with their careers. That then creates an issue with the next three games. The Six Nations is gone - that's not a tournament we are going to win - so does Warren roll the dice?

"Obviously he did for selection in Murrayfield and I think he has to back them younger players now after a loss. OK it's a loss, but it is an experience and they had to learn from it. These younger players, I think he has to back those players now through the rest of this campaign.

"The power game is coming from England. Gatland needs to pick a pack that can slow England's ball down and be really abrasive in the collision. I really rate Tommy Reffell - I thought he was one of our best players on the weekend so I think he will keep his position, Christ Tshiunza as well.

"I thought Dafydd Jenkins went well. So these younger lads, I think he's got to keep them in the side and give them opportunity - and the opportunity to grow quickly.

"I think there will be changes - I think Taulupe Faletau has got to come back in. I know Jac Morgan is a great player I think he is a seven; I think it's got to be a straight shoot out between Reffell and Jac Morgan.

"In the backs do we swap around our half backs? If George North is not fit do we have a look at Mason Grady? He is in the squad, he's an incredible talent so do we have a look at him?

"Mason Grady is a huge talent, a supreme athlete - obviously very raw - but what a game to introduce him to Test rugby. I think Warren has to have a look at Mason Grady before the World Cup. Whether he waits until World Cup warm ups remains to be seen.

"Nick Tompkins is another one. I thought he played very well for us in November - he's got something about him, he's got the feet, he's got the passing game, he's a very industrious player whether the has an opportunity now?

Philippa Tuttiett told Scrum V

"Not to take anything away from Scotland because this is the best Scottish team we have seen for some time.

"However, I think the most frustrating thing was that we saw the same issues that we saw in round one again and a lot of those issues Warren Gatland said they were going to stamp out and that they were quick fixes, but ill-discipline, lack of creativity and just not being clinical when they did have those chances - I think that was the hardest part of it all.

"I personally like Tomos Williams. I think he starts (at scrum-half). I have quickly become a fan of Owen Williams I think he is really good.

"We only saw a little glimpse of him against Ireland, they brought Rhys Patchell in for this game, I'd like to see him get another shout, he attacks the front foot, he brings other players on with him and he is just something a little bit different."

Jonathan Davies told Six Nations Rugby

"For me the difference now between Scotland and Ireland and Wales offensively is unbelievable

"That's the really worrying thing for me, our creativity compared to other sides is non-existent and that has to change.

"We just don't create anything at the moment.

"There's enough effort there. The forwards went well - Dafydd Jenkins, Reffell, Jac Morgan - they all went well - I just think they've got to look at their attacking options because at the moment we don't offer anything. Nothing."

Mark Jones told the Scrum V podcast

"The game has always been around your conversion rate when you get into the opposition 22. The main objective is to get as many entries into the opposition red zone as you can get. And then when you're in there be as ruthless as you can…

"Scotland got six entries on Saturday, and scored on five occasions. That's an efficient team at it's ruthless best.

"There's a lack of cohesion in the way we play the game. New coaching group and this week new players as well. And you're going to get some lack of fluidity in the play. And we're not quite sure how we want to play our game. And if you're unsure on how to play it, it's very difficult to throw yourself into your role if you're not a 100% sure of it.'

"I think we need to get back into a power game with the players we've got. Be a bit more direct and play a more simplistic game and bring our athletes into the game instead of out-passing the opposition.

"You're not talking about a weak six nations we're struggling in, we're in a very strong six nations. We're yet to play Italy and England. Both teams are similar to us, England who are in transition and Italy who are an awkward side, but if we play to our potential, we'll beat them."