Nick David (centre) has scored six tries since joining Harlequins last summer

Harlequins full-back Nick David has signed a new undisclosed-length deal to stay with the Premiership club.

The 24-year-old, who can also play at wing, has made 24 appearances and scored six tries since joining Quins from Worcester last season.

"This is a team that values the kind of rugby that allows me to show the best side of my game," David told the club website external-link .

"It's a genuine thrill to be able to play as a part of this squad."

David represented England at under-16 and under-19 level before joining Harlequins in time for the 2021-22 campaign.

Head coach Tabai Matson says his physicality suits the teams attacking style of play: "He is the type of outside back that is desperate to get his hands on the ball and have a go at the line.

"He was brought into the team because of his ability to attack and put us on the front foot and we are thrilled to have him recommit to the club."

Harlequins are sixth in the Premiership but have not won a league fixture since the beginning of December.