Scott Bemand (right) and Simon Middleton (centre) will leave their England roles after the Women's Six Nations, while Louis Deacon (left) will stay

England attack coach Scott Bemand will step down after the 2023 Women's Six Nations, while forwards coach Louis Deacon will remain with the side.

Bemand's departure comes nine days after head coach Simon Middleton announced he would also leave his role.

Former Harlequins, Leicester and Bath scrum-half Bemand has been with England since 2015, helping them win five Six Nations titles and four Grand Slams.

Bemand said it is "time for a fresh voice for the group".

The 44-year-old was involved in England's record-breaking winning run of 30 Tests and the World Cup final defeats in 2017 and 2022.

A Rugby Football Union statement said Deacon - who joined the Red Roses 18 months ago - would remain with the team "leading towards the 2025 Rugby World Cup", with the union yet to confirm details of Middleton and Bemand's replacements.

Bemand said: "It has been a privilege to coach my country and be a part of the Red Roses programme.

"The women's game has grown significantly. We have a fantastic group of integrated players and staff involved in a world class programme who have always looked to drive it forward and I wish them all the very best moving forwards."

Defending Grand Slam champions England begin their Women's Six Nations campaign at home to Scotland on 25 March and will end the tournament with a first standalone fixture at Twickenham against France on 29 April.