France prop Uini Atonio has received a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Ireland hooker Rob Herring during Saturday's Six Nations match.

Atonio was sin-binned during the first half of France's 32-19 defeat in Dublin after his tackle forced Herring off for a head injury assessment.

The ban means Atonio would miss the Scotland, England and Wales matches.

However, he could be available to face Wales on 18 March if he completes a coaching intervention programme.

An independent judicial committee granted an application by the La Rochelle player to substitute the final match of his sanction for a coaching intervention.

"The player admitted that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card," a Six Nations statement read.

"Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee accepted the player's admission that the tackle on Ireland number two was foul play.

"His shoulder made contact with Ireland number two's neck/face as described in the citing commissioner's report, and therefore reached the red-card threshold."

An original six-week suspension was reduced to three weeks because of 32-year-old Atonio's "immediate admission of guilt, his exemplary disciplinary record and genuine remorse".

On Monday, Ireland said 32-year-old Herring, who did not rejoin the game with France following the head injury assessment, will proceed through the return-to-play protocols.

Ireland travel to Italy on 25 February.