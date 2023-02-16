Harvey Blijon's contract with Jersey Reds lasts until 2029

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon says the loss of two clubs from the Premiership is chance to rethink promotion criteria for the top flight.

Both Wasps and Worcester were relegated from the Premiership in the autumn after going into administration.

Championship leaders Ealing have been refused promotion to the Premiership because their stadium is too small.

Ealing are reported to be considering a merger with one of Wales's regional sides external-link to play top-tier rugby.

"It means clubs in the Championship have a desire to step up to play at the next level," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

Ealing's main Championship rivals Doncaster have been cleared for promotion by guaranteeing to bring their capacity up to 5,000 in time for the start of next season and having planning permission to extend the ground to 10,000 by the start of 2024-25.

Ealing could have nominated an alternative home venue, but instead are reported to be in negotiations with the Welsh Rugby Union and the United Rugby Championship to potentially compete in the URC, by either replacing or merging with one of Wales' struggling regional sides.

The plan would involve a number of Wales international players being based in London and playing for Ealing.

"Let's watch this space and see how the RFU, the WRU and the Championship manage this scenario," said Biljon. "Ealing clearly want to play at the next level but they continue to have these speed bumps in the way.

"But it's exciting for rugby that clubs still want to step up. And Ealing probably still believe in promotion and relegation - that if you've earned the right to get an opportunity, you should be able to make that step."

Biljon's Reds are currently second in the Championship and likely to be hosting former Premiership and European champions Wasps next season after they were granted permission to play in the second tier next season by the Rugby Football Union. Worcester, however, will not be taking part.

"I'm still trying to get round the fact that my old club [Wasps], that's been in the Premiership for so long, will be in the Championship. Just having them here in Jersey will be exciting," he said.