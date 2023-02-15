Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Centre Owen Watkin started five of Ospreys' opening six United Rugby Championship games this season before picking up an injury on international duty

United Rugby Championship: Munster v Ospreys Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Friday, 17 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and app and later on demand . Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 19 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand . Report and highlights on BBC Sport website.

Wales international Owen Watkin will play his first Ospreys game in four months when they travel to Munster in the United Rugby Championship on Friday.

Centre Watkin, 26, has been out since picking up a knee injury in Wales' defeat against Georgia in November.

Stephen Myler returns at outside-half, with flanker Ethan Roots the only other change from January's win over Zebre.

Munster also make three changes from their team who won at Benetton.

Jack O'Donoghue captains the side on his return from suspension, Gavin Coombes returns from the Ireland camp and Simon Zebo makes his first appearance since December.

Watkin's last appearance for Ospreys was the 32-25 defeat at Dragons in October, while Myler returned off the bench last time out against Zebre, having also been sidelined with injury since the autumn.

Prop Nicky Smith continues to captain the side despite speculation that he may leave the region for the English Premiership next season.

Full-back Iestyn Hopkins, 20, could make his Ospreys debut from the bench.

Munster are sixth in the URC table with six wins from 13 games and are looking for a fourth successive league victory.

Ospreys have won three of their last four URC games and sit 12th after four wins, two draws and seven defeats.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "Munster are a tough opposition, but the boys are in good fettle as we had some extra preparation time in the build-up.

"Going to Munster is never easy, especially on a Friday night, but we've been to Ireland on a Friday night before and come away with the win."

Munster: Shane Daly; Liam Coombes, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue (capt), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Mark Donnelly, Stephen Archer, Jack O'Sullivan, Alex Kendellen, Ethan Coughlan, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Luke Morgan, Michael Collins, Owen Watkin, Keelan Giles; Stephen Myler, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Nicky Smith (capt), Elvis Taione, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Huw Sutton, Jack Regan, Ethan Roots, Morgan Morris

Replacements: Tom Cowan-Dickie, Garyn Phillips, Rhys Henry, James Fender, Harri Deaves, Matthew Aubrey, Jack Walsht, Iestyn Hopkins

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Assistant referees: Jonny Perriam & Ru Campbell (SRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)