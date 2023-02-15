Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jack McGrath had been without a club since his release from Ulster last year

Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions prop Jack McGrath has announced his retirement from rugby aged 33.

McGrath earned 56 caps for Ireland and won the Six Nations in 2014 and 2015 as well as the Grand Slam in 2018.

He also featured in the Lions' 2017 tour of New Zealand, winning three caps as a replacement.

The Dubliner had been without a club following his release from Ulster last year after struggling with a persistent hip injury.

Before joining the northern province in 2019, McGrath spent nine illustrious years at Leinster.

During that time he made 156 appearances and won various trophies, including the European Rugby Champions Cup twice, the European Rugby Challenge Cup, the Pro 12 twice and the Pro 14.

Announcing his retirement on social media, McGrath outlined the toll his recent injury struggles had taken on him, but how he now has "a comfortable, pain-free life and can be an active dad".

"The last few years have been extremely testing for myself and my family, both mentally and physically," said McGrath.

"I have given everything to my rugby career and I have no regrets or anything left to prove.

"It's been a long road of rehabilitation after two hip resurfacing operations. My main focus now is my family and I am excited for this next chapter with them."