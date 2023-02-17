Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Neath coach Patrick Horgan (left) and Pontypool's Leighton Jones (right) lead their teams in the Championship's game of the weekend

Two famous Welsh rugby names meet at The Gnoll on Saturday (14:30 GMT) with both clubs in contention for promotion to the Welsh Premiership.

Neath, who are second in the Championship, host leaders Pontypool in a match between two previously dominant clubs with an historic rivalry.

The hope for both is that there are further good days ahead.

Pontypool were once one of the most feared teams in rugby. Under the well-respected Ray Prosser, they built a formidable reputation in the 1970s and 1980s.

The club are perhaps best known for the legendary front row of Wales internationals Graham Price, Bobby Windsor and Tony 'Charlie' Faulkner, who died earlier this month.

"The club has been built on that front row and that front row legacy of an honest pack of forwards who will go out there and give everything for each other," said Leighton Jones, Pontypool's current head coach.

In 2012, the Welsh Rugby Union made the decision to trim the Premiership from 14 teams to 12, resulting in Pontypool losing their place in the top flight.

An appeal was rejected at the High Court and the legal battle left the club on the brink of bankruptcy.

Neath have also been through turbulent times.

They are oldest club team in Wales, with a rich history of league and cup success, and The Gnoll has been home to household names such as Jonathan Davies, Shane Williams and James Hook.

Neath were revolutionised by legendary head coach Brian Thomas when he took charge in 1981, with the Welsh All Black enjoying an incredibly successful period throughout the 1980s.

But by 2019, severe financial difficulties meant the club were left at one stage with no coaching staff and just 12 players.

"We almost had a clean slate over four years ago unfortunately, but we just started building it back up nicely again," said current head coach Pat Horgan.

After uncertainty for both clubs over the past few years, the focus now is on promotion, with the Welsh Premiership due to be expanded to 14 teams in 2023-24.

Pontypool are unbeaten in the league this season, and won their home fixture with Neath 34-30 last September.

"There shouldn't be, but there's always added spice when first plays second, when both clubs are big rivals, with big histories, and both are well supported, well respected," added Jones.

"Both teams are well coached and they are stacked with some real good players. The boys are looking forward to it."

Opposite number Horgan added: "I like to think the guys can flick the switch really when they turn up for Pontypool, and put in that performance individually and collectively."

Both clubs feel they are ready for promotion.

"It is a squad that the coaches have built over a number of seasons and I think what really helps is the knock backs, it makes us tighter, it makes us want it that much more," said Pontypool captain Scott Matthews.

Long-serving Neath hooker Sion Crocker, 36, said: "For me personally, it would be nice to finish on a high with Neath getting back in the Premiership."

It is not just promotion both teams are fighting for.

The Gnoll and Pontypool Park were both known for being packed with fans during their better days and that support is what both clubs are crying out for.

So what sort of game will the top two produce this weekend?

"There is going to be a lot of passion there," Jones said.

"It is going to be a lot of emotion and I suppose who controls that emotion on the day better, makes the right decisions, right calls, will end up the winner."

Crocker said: "We have the ability, we have the boys, we are confident."