Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Sione Kalamafoni has scored nine tries in 54 Scarlets appearances

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Edinburgh Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 18 February Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales and Cymru Fyw website, live audio & text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 19 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand . Report and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Departing Sione Kalamafoni will captain the Scarlets for the first time when they face Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Kalamafoni, who will play in France next year, takes over the armband from injured Aaron Shingler.

Scarlets make two personnel changes and one positional switch from their 37-28 win against Bulls, prop Shaun Evans and lock Morgan Jones coming into the pack.

Edinburgh have forwards Dave Cherry and Hamish Watson back from Scotland camp.

They also have centre Damien Hoyland returning from injury as they make four changes from their 19-22 loss to Sharks, with lock Jamie Hodgson coming into the tight-five.

Charlie Shiel gets the nod at scrum-half and Hoyland's return sees Wes Goosen shift to full-back.

With a back issue ruling out Shingler, Vaea Fifita takes over at blind-side flanker for Scarlets, Morgan filling in for the Tongan in the second row.

Evans replaces injured Daf Hughes at hooker, while the back division remains unchanged.

Scotland Six Nations squad member Javan Sebastian is on the bench along with 20-year-old back-rower Ben Williams, who is in line to make his Scarlets debut.

If centre Eddie James takes to the field it would be his first URC appearance.

Scarlets will be seeking a fourth consecutive league victory but are 14th in the table, nine points and five places below Edinburgh, even though the Scottish side have won only one of their last five league matches.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "The boys are excited about playing again. It is a big game and an important game for us. Edinburgh are a side who like to play football, we are fully respectful of them, but for us it is about focusing on ourselves and maintaining momentum.

"We have to make sure that areas of our game improve and we know we have to be at our best on Saturday."

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Steff Evans, Joe Roberts, Ioan Nicholas, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Kemsley Mathias, Shaun Evans, Sam Wainwright, Morgan Jones, Sam Lousi, Vaea Fifita, Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni (capt).

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Steff Thomas, Javan Sebastian, Ben Williams, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Dane Blacker, Dan Jones, Eddie James.

Edinburgh: Wes Goosen; Damien Hoyland, Mark Bennett, James Lang, Jack Blain; Charlie Savala, Charlie Shiel; Boan Venter, Dave Cherry (capt), Murray McCallum, Glen Young, Jamie Hodgson, Nick Haining, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Jamie Jack, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Marshall Sykes, Connor Boyle, Ben Vellacott, Jaco van der Walt, Chris Dean.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Jason Bessant & Simon Mills (WRU)

TMO: Matteo Liperini (FIR)