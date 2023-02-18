Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi was sent off for a foul on Northampton's Tommy Freeman

Gallagher Premiership Northampton (7) 38 Tries: James, Freeman, Proctor, Braley, Dingwall, Penalty Cons: Smith 2, Hutchinson Sale (24) 34 Tries: Reed, T Curry, R Du Preez, Ashman, Dugdale Pens: R du Preez Cons: R Du Preez 3

Late tries by Callum Braley and Fraser Dingwall completed an astonishing Northampton Saints fightback to beat 14-man Sale Sharks.

The visitors surged ahead into a 17-point lead at half-time, despite having Manu Tuilagi sent off for elbowing Tommy Freeman in the throat.

But the Saints roared back, gradually narrowing the deficit to 34-26.

Thomas Collins was the architect of their dramatic late victory, setting up scores for both Braley and Dingwall.

More to follow.

Northampton: Furbank (capt), Freeman, Proctor, Dingwall, Ramm, Smith, James; Waller, Smith, Hill, Ribbans, Moon, Scott-Young, Hinkley, Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, Waller, Petch, Coles, Graham, Braley, Hutchinson, Collins.

Sale: Carpenter, O'Flaherty, S James, Tuilagi, Reed, Du Preez, Warr; Rodd, Ashman, Schonert, Wiese, Hill, Ross (capt), T Curry, Du Preez

Replacements: Caine, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Dugdale, Quirke, Ford, Roebuck.

Referee: Ian Tempest