Premiership: Northampton Saints 38-34 Sale Sharks: Saints rescue impressive comeback win
|Gallagher Premiership
|Northampton (7) 38
|Tries: James, Freeman, Proctor, Braley, Dingwall, Penalty Cons: Smith 2, Hutchinson
|Sale (24) 34
|Tries: Reed, T Curry, R Du Preez, Ashman, Dugdale Pens: R du Preez Cons: R Du Preez 3
Late tries by Callum Braley and Fraser Dingwall completed an astonishing Northampton Saints fightback to beat 14-man Sale Sharks.
The visitors surged ahead into a 17-point lead at half-time, despite having Manu Tuilagi sent off for elbowing Tommy Freeman in the throat.
But the Saints roared back, gradually narrowing the deficit to 34-26.
Thomas Collins was the architect of their dramatic late victory, setting up scores for both Braley and Dingwall.
More to follow.
Northampton: Furbank (capt), Freeman, Proctor, Dingwall, Ramm, Smith, James; Waller, Smith, Hill, Ribbans, Moon, Scott-Young, Hinkley, Augustus.
Replacements: Cruse, Waller, Petch, Coles, Graham, Braley, Hutchinson, Collins.
Sale: Carpenter, O'Flaherty, S James, Tuilagi, Reed, Du Preez, Warr; Rodd, Ashman, Schonert, Wiese, Hill, Ross (capt), T Curry, Du Preez
Replacements: Caine, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Dugdale, Quirke, Ford, Roebuck.
Referee: Ian Tempest