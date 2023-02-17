Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Robyn Wilkins has been capped 62 times by Wales

Celtic Challenge: Combined Irish Provinces XV v WRU Development XV Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, February 19 Kick-off: 16:30 GMT Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales' Celtic Challenge team is bolstered by experienced fly-half Robyn Wilkins as they look to end their tournament on a high.

They travel to Belfast to take on a Combined Provinces XV who are unbeaten in their first two outings.

Wilkins is one of several senior internationals on show as both sides build towards the 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations.

The Irish won last month's encounter between the sides in Cardiff 27-26.

Welsh coach Mike Hill has utilised some senior Wales internationals throughout the Celtic Challenge, giving them game-time ahead of the opening Six Nations match with Ireland on 25 March.

World Cup stars Lisa Neumann and Sioned Harries featured in rounds one and two, while captain Abbie Fleming, Kat Evans, Niamh Terry and Caitlin Lewis will have played in all four fixtures come Saturday.

Swansea-born New Zealand naval officer Kate Williams also gets a runout in the back row having impressed in the 21-7 defeat at home to the Scottish Thistles.

"Last weekend's game highlighted a few errors that we have got to get right," said Hill.

"Our set-piece had been working really well for us, but it faltered for the first time.

"Some of the individual intent to play was outstanding and the work-rate from the backs, in particular, was great. The Thistles put us under a lot of pressure physically and it will be the same in Ireland."

Combined Irish Provinces XV: Ella Durkan; Aoife Doyle, Aoife Dalton, Kayla Waldron, Natasja Behan; Dannah O'Brien, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Sadhbh McGrath, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Christy Haney, Clodagh O'Halloran, Fiona Tuite, Brittany Hogan, Molly Boyne, Hannah O'Connor (capt)

Replacements: Jess Keating, Niamh O'Dowd, Linda Djougang, Claire Bennett, Maeve Óg O'Leary, Ailsa Hughes, Aoife Wafer, Meabh Deely.

WRU Development XV: Caitlin Lewis; Amelia Tutt, Jenna De Vera, Niamh Terry, Molly Phillpot; Robyn Wilkins, Molly Reardon; Rosie Carr, Kat Evans, Danielle Dinapoli, Charlie Mundy, Abbie Fleming (capt), Kate Williams, Melissa Gnojek, Bryonie King

Replacements: Tara Finnegan, Mica Evans, Katie Carr, Katie Jenkins, Kira Phillpot, Niamh Tinman, Chelsea Jones, Anwen Owen