British& Irish Lion Richard Hibbard won 38 caps for Wales

Former Wales hooker Richard Hibbard says he would not sign the contracts currently on offer having described the crisis in Welsh rugby as "shambolic".

Wales players have threatened strike action for the Six Nations match against England next Saturday if the situation is not resolved by Wednesday.

"It is another dire situation created by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU)," Hibbard said.

"This problem has been brewing for 10 years, not just overnight."

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB) has overseen a new six-year financial agreement between the WRU and Wales' four professional regions - Dragons, Cardiff, Ospreys and Scarlets - but it has not yet been officially signed after months of discussion.

The regions are braced for financial cuts, but no playing budgets have been finalised for next season, so no contracts can be formally offered.

Players are also unhappy that the contracts include fixed-variable elements accounting for 20% of salaries.

It has also emerged players could also see their contracts cancelled based on performances or moved to another region for injury purposes without having a say.

The situation has seen the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) and Wales squad players concede strike action is a possibility, although Alun Wyn Jones admitted it was a last option.

"I would not sign this contract," said Hibbard, who played for Ospreys and Dragons before retiring in January 2022, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"I was lucky to play high level but it's not players like me it affects the most. It's the boys who have one option within the region with this dead rubber contract. It's not fair.

"Those are the voices you don't hear because they don't have an outlet.

"It's about time the top tier Welsh boys, like they seem to be doing, stood up not just for themselves, but for the whole of Welsh rugby."

Professional rugby players in Wales just want 'job security', says Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate.

Hibbard continued: "It is awful being a player in this situation because you feel you are a by-product of what is going on.

"The top tier boys will always be looked after. They are exceptional players and will get the clubs no matter what. If something happens here (in Wales) they go abroad.

"I always feel for that middle core group of boys within the regions, who fight the good fight while the Welsh boys are away. That is the group that is going to get squeezed."

Hibbard admits this is not a new situation for Welsh rugby.

"It's incredibly disappointing because we have been here before and not learned," said Hibbard.

"They should have had the funding model in place by the end of last season, if not last summer, so the regions and boys could plan.

"The whole thing is just another shambolic system error. It is about time the WRU, and all governing bodies, realised your product is not the stadium or hotel, it's the players.

"They are going to inspire the next generation. If you don't have good regions or premiership system, it's not going to work out.

"It's so short-sighted. This problem has been brewing for 10 years, not just overnight.

"It stems from the WRU underfunding the regions and having the wrong priorities."