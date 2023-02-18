Premier 15s: Exeter Chiefs go top with dominant win over Worcester Warriors
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Exeter Chiefs moved to the top of the Premier 15s table with a dominant 57-5 win at Worcester Warriors.
They go ahead of Gloucester-Hartpury, who have a game in hand after their fixture was postponed because of a lack of front-row cover in Wasps' squad.
Claudia MacDonald scored a hat-trick of tries as the 2021-22 Premier 15s runners-up put 38 points past Worcester in the second half at Sixways.
Worcester stay sixth as seventh-placed Sale also lost on Saturday.
Two tries from Bryony Field helped Loughborough Lightning to their second win of the season with a 17-10 home victory over Sale Sharks.
Elsewhere, Saracens triumphed over London rivals Harlequins at StoneX Stadium.
The reigning champions took an assertive 27-0 lead into the break with Jodie Rettie's second-half try sealing a 32-12 victory.
DMP Sharks suffered a heavy 55-7 home defeat by Bristol Bears as Deborah Wills dotted down twice on her debut after joining Bristol on a loan deal from Worcester.
