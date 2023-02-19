Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The Professional Rugby Board is made up of representatives from the Welsh Rugby Union and four regions

Professional Rugby Board (PRB) chair Malcolm Wall has apologised to Welsh players over delays to offering new contracts.

Wales players are considering going on strike for the Six Nations match against England on February 25.

They have put three stipulations to Welsh bosses they want resolved by Wednesday to call off a strike.

One factor remains unresolved with players unhappy with plans to introduce a variable element to new contracts.

In the latest crisis to affect Welsh rugby, more than 70 players are out of contract at the end of the season and do not know whether they will be offered a new deal or have a job in three months.

Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull told the Scrum V programme that "the players issue was not about the money, it was about players having a job in three or four months time."

He commented there was a complete lack of empathy shown towards the players during the process and that they just wanted to know what was happening.

"We have been working a new long-term sustainable funding model for too long," Wall told the Scrum V Sunday programme.

"I recognise we haven't got that funding model in place and that is having an impact on being able to offer contracts.

"I unreservedly apologise on behalf of the PRB for the stress and discomfort the players obviously feel.

"I am genuinely upset and feel very personally I have not done what I should have done as PRB chair in getting to the place with the long-form agreement and remove the uncertainty.

"We have to move through this at speed and have greater transparency."

Main area of contention

After acting Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Nigel Walker met with senior players last week, Wales' most capped player Alun Wyn Jones said going on strike against England was the last option but remained a real threat.

It is understood the players want three things resolved by Wednesday if they are to withdraw the threat of not fulfilling the Principality Stadium match which would raise close to £10m for Welsh rugby.

A place at PRB meetings for the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA)

Removing the contentious 60-cap selection rule in Wales whereby a player plying his trade outside the country cannot be picked unless he has made at least that number of Test appearances

Removing the proposed contracts that have fixed-variable elements accounting for 20% of salaries.

Wall admitted the first two were being dealt with but insisted the PRB were pressing ahead with the fixed and variable elements of the new contracts.

That could prove a major sticking point with Turnbull reiterating his issues with the concept on BBC Wales' Scrum V programme.

The proposals include 80% of the salaries being guaranteed with the other 20% based on a range of factors, including win bonuses.

"We still believe fixed and variable (contract) is the right way to go forward," said Wall.

"We are arranging with the WRPA this week to hopefully conduct a town hall style meeting with players to better explain the reasoning behind that.

"I am pleased to say there has been progress on the other two issues.

"We agreed last week with Gareth Lewis (WRPA chief executive) he would be invited to be an observer and contributor to the PRB and he is joining us next Wednesday. We recognise we do need to make it formal.

"The 60-cap rule was under review prior to the national players expressing their displeasure and I met with Nigel Walker and Warren Gatland about it last Monday.

"We have been carrying out a review but because of the obvious angst and concern around it, we have accelerated that and look forward to announcing that over the next few days."

Long-term agreement delay

The delays over offering players contracts arises from the failure of the WRU and Wales' four professional regions to officially agree a new long-term financial agreement.

A six-year deal has not yet been signed off after months of discussion. A long-term agreement has been complied but not officially signed and sealed.

So the regions are braced for financial cuts, but no playing budgets have been finalised for next season, so no contracts can be formally offered.

The new deal which Wall says will be worth more than £300m will once more see Welsh regions needing benefactors to support the businesses after previously trying to phase this system out.

"We will push very hard to complete this but it is complex," explained Wall.

"We are maximining income from a number of sources. We are trying to put a six-year framework in place which will total over £315m and brings in money from the WRU traditional sources which is about £100m.

"We have agreed with the WRU they will put money into the game from the CVC money which is around £25m.

"They are raising debt for some clubs. We are working collaboratively as the four clubs to try and raise the commercial revenue.

"The investors in the clubs are pledging over £12m as well as underwriting the debt and any downside.

"Bringing all those parties together, plus getting approval from the Welsh Government and banks, to put this £300m package together is very complex.

"We are very close. We have a long-term agreement which has not been signed.

"We will be turning the pages and hopefully making any subtle changes that need to be made and signing very soon.

"The full documentation has not been available and takes a long time to write these things up.

"There are still some small points that need to be resolved. I don't foresee any issues."

'Relations need to improve'

Former Harlequins chairman Wall replaced Amanda Blanc as the new independent PRB chair in March 2022 and has a place on the WRU board.

The PRB consists of the four regional representatives, Alun Jones (Cardiff), David Buttress (Dragons), Chris Lawlor (Ospreys) and Simon Muderack (Scarlets), along with WRU acting chief executive Nigel Walker and finance director Tim Moss and two independent members, being Wall as chair and Marianne Økland.

The meetings are also attended by the chair of the rugby management board, Jon Daniels.

Wall admitted the relationship between the regions and WRU was not where he would like it to be.

"I don't think the relationship between both parties is what it should be and it is not therefore optimal," said Wall.

"I came to this fresh last year and I was astounded by the challenges facing Welsh rugby.

"The relationships have not improved but it's not where I want it to be.

"There has been a long history. There has been previous an annual negotiation in funding which is why we are trying to so hard away from that to a six-year framework.

"Annual negotiations on funding prevents you doing any long-term planning and has led to the difficulty in the relationship."