Lock Christ Tshiunza was one of Wales better performers in the disappointing 35-7 defeat to Scotland

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.

These are turbulent times in Welsh rugby - and change is coming on the field as well as off. But who would you pick to face England in Cardiff on Saturday?

Head coach Warren Gatland opted for experience in game one, only for the old guard to be humbled by Ireland.

With a nod to the future Wales most successful coach tried the young guns in Edinburgh, only to suffer a record defeat against Scotland.

So now, does he stick or twist?

Would you recall Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau? Or would you give the likes of Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell more opportunities to grow and learn?

Fit-again Louis Rees-Zammit will be available for the first time in this Six Nations, a possible replacement for either Josh Adams or Rio Dyer on the wing, or maybe you would pick the Gloucester flyer at full-back?

You can go for a fresh looking side showing potential, or opt for the tried and trusted to avoid another hard-to-take defeat.

This is your chance to choose your Wales XV to take the field at the Principality Stadium