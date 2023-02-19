Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ford came off the bench during Sale's 38-34 Premiership defeat at Northampton on Saturday

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Dates: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February

Sale fly-half George Ford has been called up to a 36-man England training squad for Saturday's Six Nations showdown with Wales in Cardiff.

Ford last played for England in March 2022 but recently returned from a long-standing Achilles injury.

Flanker Tom Curry is also recalled after injury as is vice-captain Courtney Lawes.

Uncapped backs Fraser Dingwall and Cadan Murley are named in the squad, with Ollie Hassell-Collins ruled out.

England head coach Steve Borthwick will trim his squad on Tuesday afternoon before naming his 23-man matchday squad on Thursday lunchtime.

After suffering a serious injury in the Premiership final last June, Ford, who has 81 caps, made his much-anticipated return earlier this month, and makes a quick return to the England fold as a replacement for Northampton's Fin Smith.

Meanwhile, London Irish wing Hassell-Collins, who started England's matches against Scotland and Italy, has been ruled out with a knee problem, presenting an opportunity to Harlequins' Murley.

Murley trained with the squad in the autumn without winning a cap.

Dingwall comes in for Manu Tuilagi, who was sent off playing for Sale on the weekend and faces a suspension.

In the forwards, Curry replaces his brother Ben after recovering from a hamstring strain, while Lawes is back from a calf issue and comes in for Jonny Hill.

Last week forwards coach Richard Cockerill said England would have "no concern" over picking Lawes despite his limited game time this season.

"He's an experienced player and he's had long injuries previously and come back in and played well for both club and country, so that doesn't really concern us when it comes to a guy of his stature," Cockerill told BBC Sport.