Cornish Pirates were the only side to win all six games in the pool stages of the Championship Cup

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver says securing a home semi-final in the Championship Cup is "huge".

They beat Ampthill 23-14 to ensure six wins from six games and qualify for the semi-finals as the top seeds.

John Stevens and AJ Cant scored to give Pirates a 15-7 half-time lead before Jack Andrew went over with 12 minutes left in the first cup game Pirates have not got a four-try bonus point.

"We didn't play at our very best, but we got the win," Paver said.

"The guys have got the bit between their teeth, and I think having two decent wins initially gave us that ability to just kick on and see the end game, which was can we win the cup?

"We've done exactly what we've needed to do and we're looking forward to the next game."

Cornish Pirates' last trophy came in the cup's predecessor tournament - the British and Irish Cup in 2010 - when Paver and fellow joint-head coach Gavin Cattle were players.

Having slipped down to eighth place in the Championship, the cup represents the club's only chance of silverware this season.

"It's huge. Any game is massive, but I think also the fact that we're so close to making the final is going to be important not only for the team, but also for the supporters," added Paver.

"It's great to get behind something, to try and win something, and I think [it] was a big step forward."