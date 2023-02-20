Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton injured his groin against France on 11 February

Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio Ulster & BBC Sounds

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O'Sullivan believes Andy Farrell is leaning towards resting captain Johnny Sexton against Italy on Saturday.

Sexton is recovering from a groin injury after leading Ireland to wins over Wales and France.

Munster's Joey Carbery has been called into the squad and joins Sexton, Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley as Ireland's fly-half options.

"Certainly, there is an opportunity there to rest Sexton," O'Sullivan said.

"Let's face it, Ireland are number one in the world and Italy are number 12 in the world. We should be able to beat Italy in Rome on form alone."

Sexton has played a key role in Ireland's success but the 37-year-old went off injured in the exhilarating win over France in Dublin on 11 February.

The IRFU said Sexton had been continuing his rehabilitation of the injury but Carbery, who missed out on selection for the initial squad, had been drafted in as cover.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, O'Sullivan, who was Ireland head coach from 2001-2008, said the inclusion of Carbery might give an insight into Ireland's selection for the game in Rome.

"The giveaway for me is that Joey Carbery has been brought into camp," he added.

"He is going to pick two of them [Sexton, Carbery, Byrne and Crowley], having a third guy as a back-up, and he is going to rest one of them.

"My guess is he is probably looking at resting Sexton which will have him back fit and well for the trip to Edinburgh and, all being well, a potential Grand Slam game against England."

O'Sullivan added that giving Leinster fly-half Byrne more experience in the starting jersey will benefit Ireland going forward.

"The upside of that is that he gets to see Ross Byrne starting under pressure in a Six Nations game," he said.

"The easy solution would be to put Sexton out there again; he's probably fit enough and he has got over his injury.

"I think in the context of where they are, it is a real opportunity."