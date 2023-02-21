Pete Wilkins first joined Connacht in 2017 as defence coach

Connacht have announced Pete Wilkins will step up as head coach and replace Andy Friend on a three-year deal.

Wilkins, 44, was number two to director of rugby Friend, who will depart the province at the end of the season.

The Englishman joined Connacht in 2017 as defence coach before moving up to senior coach and Friend's assistant.

"I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Connacht, and to lead this talented group of players and backroom staff," Wilkins said.

"I've come to appreciate what a special province this is - not just the people within the organisation but the wider supporter base and volunteers in the clubs and schools who help make rugby in Connacht what it is today.

"I can assure everyone that we will be doing everything in our power to cap off the great work of Andy during his time here, and to then further build on that, during my tenure at the helm of Connacht."

Prior to joining Connacht, Wilkins served as defence coach with Edinburgh from 2015 to 2017 and held a number of roles at the Queensland Reds from 2011 to 2015, including head coach of the Reds' A squad.

He was also invited to join the Irish coaching team for the tour of New Zealand last summer, culminating in the historic series win.