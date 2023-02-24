Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales legend Alun Wyn Jones, 37, is one of the players to be recalled by head coach Warren Gatland

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

After a crisis meeting averted a possible strike by the Wales' players, the focus now turns to Saturday's Six Nations match against old rivals England at the Principality Stadium.

The return of Wales coach Warren Gatland has so far yielded two heavy defeats, including a record loss against Scotland last time out.

After defeat by Scotland in their opening match, England showed signs of improvement in their win over Italy but Steve Borthwick's side have yet to play an away game in this Six Nations.

They have an excellent recent record against Wales, winning seven of their past nine Six Nations meetings, and they'll be vying for a positive result here with France and Ireland to come.

Wales are also desperate for a win to kick-start their Six Nations.

Team news

Wales have made nine changes from the side that suffered a record defeat against Scotland, with 20-year-old centre Mason Grady coming in for his debut.

Owen Williams makes his first Test start at fly-half, while Leigh Halfpenny and Louis Rees-Zammit start for the first time this tournament. In the pack, Gareth Thomas, Tomas Francis, Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Toby Faletau all return.

England have made one change to the starting XV, with Anthony Watson replacing the injured Ollie Hassell-Collins on the wing.

There are two alterations on the bench, with vice-captain Courtney Lawes and Ben Curry taking the place of Saracens duo Nick Isiekwe and Ben Earl.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: After the turmoil off the pitch comes upheaval on it for Wales as the back-line is torn up. What an occasion, then, for the powerful youngster Mason Grady to make his debut, replacing George North in the centre alongside another 20-year-old in Joe Hawkins. What a time for Owen Williams to be given the nod ahead of Dan Biggar at fly-half.

England are far more settled with the only change being a first cap in two years for wing Anthony Watson. Steve Borthwick will look for Owen Farrell to apply pressure with his kicking and offer some control in what will be a febrile atmosphere.

It may not be the highest quality but there are certainly very high stakes to play for in what remains one of the greatest fixtures in sport.

View from both camps

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "These are circumstances that have been brought on by ourselves, and we can only take responsibility for those things ourselves.

"The focus needs to be purely on drawing a line in the sand with what has happened and bringing out the passion, history and expectation that comes with an England-Wales fixture.

"There is a lot of work for us to continue to do as a group to get better and reach the levels I know we can get to. We are not at those levels yet."

England head coach Steve Borthwick: "We have incredible sympathy for what the Welsh players have gone through. No player, no professional athlete should have to deal with that level of uncertainty and anxiety. We really sympathise with them.

"With our team I've been very clear about what we're trying to do. We're trying to rebuild. It's a different situation from what other teams are in."

Gatland questions England’s wisdom in requesting Principality Stadium roof remain open

Line-ups

Wales: 15-Halfpenny, 14-Adams, 13-Grady, 12-Hawkins, 11-Rees-Zammit; 10-Owen Williams, 9-Tomos Williams; 1-Thomas, 2-Owens (capt), 3-Francis, 4-Beard, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 6-Tshiunza, 7-Tipuric, 8-Faletau.

Replacements: 16-Roberts, 17-Carre, 18-Lewis, 19-Jenkins, 20-Reffell, 21-Hardy, 22-Biggar, 23-Tompkins.

England: 15-Steward, 14-Malins, 13-Slade, 12-Lawrence, 11-Watson; 10-Farrell (capt), 9-Van Poortvliet; 1-Genge, 2-George, 3-Sinckler, 4-Itoje, 5-Chessum, 6-Ludlam, 7-Willis, 8-Dombrandt.

Replacements: 16-Walker, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Cole, 19-Lawes, 20-Ben Curry, 21-Mitchell, 22-Smith, 23-Arundell.

Match facts

Head-to-head

England have seven wins of the last nine Six Nations clashes between the two sides, losing the other two.

However, Wales have won their previous two Six Nations home fixtures with England.

Wales

Wales could lose their opening three fixtures of a Six Nations campaign for just the third time, with both of the previous instances coming in World Cup years (2003 & 2007).

The Welsh have lost 11 of their past 14 Test matches.

England

England's win against Italy in round two ended a run of three successive Six Nations defeats.

The Red Rose have won just four of their past 12 Test matches, losing seven and drawing one

Match officials

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Touch judges: Andrew Brace (Ireland) & Pierre Brousset (France)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)