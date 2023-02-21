Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Allowing England players to join foreign clubs could be one solution to Premiership sides' financial struggles, says Toulouse's Jack Willis.

The England flanker had to leave Wasps when the club went into administration.

Rugby Football Union rules do not allow players based abroad to be selected for England, but an exception was made for former Wasps and Worcester players.

Willis believes other Premiership clubs can avoid a similar financial fate if "higher earners" play abroad.

The Premiership salary cap was cut by £1.4m to £5m from the 2021-22 season to help clubs cope with the financial impact of Covid-19.

It was not enough to save Wasps and Worcester, with both sides going into administration in late 2022.

Willis is not the only England player to have made the move to France - where the salary cap is higher.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and back row Sam Simmonds are heading to Montpellier at the end of the season - after the World Cup - while Northampton lock David Ribbans will join Toulon and Harlequins centre Joe Marchant has set up a move to Stade Francais.

Playing for Toulouse has already cost Willis one game in an England shirt. He was not picked for the Six Nations opener against Scotland, having to leave a training camp to return to France, before then starting and impressing against Italy in round two.

Willis told the Rugby Union Daily podcast: "At Wasps we were a victim of financial struggles.

"There's lots of clubs feeling that same pressure. That pressure needs to give in some shape or form.

"Some of those higher earners, maybe that is a solution to look to relieve that pressure, that they are earning their salaries abroad.

"There are lots of things to consider and it is not the most straightforward solution but I definitely think it is something that should be on the table in those discussions."