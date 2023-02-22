Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ryan has captained Ireland on six previous occasions

Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Ulster & BBC Sounds; text commentary & highlights on the BBC Sport website

James Ryan says he is aware he has "big shoes to fill" as he prepares to stand in for Johnny Sexton and captain Ireland in Saturday's Six Nations match against Italy.

Ryan will deputise for Sexton, who will travel with the team to Rome as he recovers from a groin injury.

"It's a huge honour, it's very cool," said Leinster second row Ryan, 26.

"It's a great moment for me and my family to captain my country this week. It still hasn't sunk in."

Fly-half Sexton picked up his groin problem in Ireland's thrilling win over France with the 37-year-old forced off in the second half in Dublin.

Ryan, who last skippered Ireland in last year's Six Nations loss to France in Paris, says he will "lean" on other members of Ireland's leadership group as Andy Farrell's side aim to make it three wins from three in their quest for a Grand Slam.

"We've got a good core group there that have been there or the last couple of years and have worked well together," added Ryan, who won his 50th cap against France earlier this month.

"His are big shoes to fill but he'll be travelling over with us at the weekend so it'll be great to have him around.

"I'll be able to lean on guys like Garry [Ringrose], Hendy [Iain Henderson] and Peter O'Mahony so hopefully we'll be able to work well together."

On taking cues from Sexton's style of leadership, Ryan said: "The leading by actions thing is probably the big one.

"The way he sets the standards, in games but also every day. How competitive he is on the training pitch and the difference he makes when he's training versus when he's not.

"So probably just looking at his competitive instinct and the way he leads with his actions would be the main thing."

'Much-improved Italy will play with plenty of emotion'

Having secured bonus-point wins over Wales and France, Ireland are expected to see off an Italian side that pushed the French all the way in Rome before falling to a 31-14 defeat by England at Twickenham.

But Ryan expects Italy to play with "plenty of emotion" in front of a home crowd at the Stadio Olimpico.

"They're very much an improved team, particularly their attack" he said.

"They seem to be playing with a lot of ambition. We saw them playing against England deep within their own 22-metre line, so they want to play.

"They've got some world-class players. [Ange] Capuozzo sticks out and [Paolo] Garbisi could be back at 10 and he makes a big difference.

"They're a dangerous team with ball in hand but also strong up front as well, good set-piece. They drove the English pack back a few times at scrum time, which is no easy task, so it's going to be a big challenge for us this week."