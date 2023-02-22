Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Curry was due to make his first England appearance under new coach Steve Borthwick on Saturday before injuring his hamstring

England flanker Tom Curry will miss the rest of the Six Nations after suffering another injury setback.

The 24-year-old missed England's first two matches after hurting his right hamstring in January while in action for Sale Sharks.

He was due to return on Saturday against Wales but damaged his left hamstring during England training on Monday.

Curry has been ruled out for at least a month.

"It's a soft muscle injury that extends into the tendon. It's four to six weeks," Sale boss Alex Sanderson said on Wednesday.

Curry, who played the entirety of Sale's 38-34 defeat by Northampton on Saturday, has been replaced in the England squad to face Wales by his twin brother Ben.

"He's frustrated," added Sanderson. "How good was he against Northampton? But Tom knows his body and his mind better.

"This is not a guy who needs two or three games to warm up, he can just go straight in and be at the top of his game."