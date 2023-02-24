Farrell has made six changes to the side that beat France

Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Given a mounting injury list and with crunch meetings with Scotland and England on the horizon, there had been a feeling that Ireland head coach Andy Farrell would use the trip to Italy to test the depth of his squad.

And having made one enforced change - Rob Herring replacing injured hooker Dan Sheehan - for the epic win over France, Farrell has opted for six alterations which add to the intrigue of Saturday's Test in Rome.

During his Thursday news conference, Farrell was quick to stress that the players he has promoted to this weekend's starting XV are there on merit, and looking back over Ireland's first two games, it's hard to argue with that assertion.

Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Bundee Aki and Jack Conan have all been rewarded after staking their respective claims for a starting spot with eye-catching displays off the bench against Wales and France.

As, too, have Iain Henderson and Ronan Kelleher, both of whom last started for Ireland in the 2022 championship.

While Aki, Conan, Henderson and Kelleher boast a combined 167 Ireland caps and were part of the British & Irish Lions' 2021 tour of South Africa, the novel half-back partnership of Byrne and Casey may offer an exciting glimpse into Ireland's future on Saturday.

It is a huge opportunity for Byrne and Casey, both of whom will start a Six Nations match for the first time. As a partnership, it stands in stark contrast to the trusted Johnny Sexton-Conor Murray axis that has started 79 Tests.

But with Sexton not risked due to his groin injury and Murray on the bench having started the France game just days after his father was involved in a road traffic accident, Farrell has decided to hand Byrne and Casey the stiffest examination of their Test-level credentials.

For Munster scrum-half Casey, it feels like another positive step as he looks to further establish himself under Farrell in a World Cup year.

The 23-year-old made his Ireland debut in Rome two years ago, and while he only managed one appearance in last year's Six Nations - also against the Azzurri - he was part of the Ireland squad for last summer's historic Test series triumph over New Zealand, starting both uncapped matches against the Maori All Blacks.

Having earned Farrell's trust, Casey then captained Ireland A in a defeat by an All Blacks XV in Dublin in November before featuring off the bench in the Fiji and Australia Tests.

And while Munster coach Graham Rowntree had preferred Casey in the Irish province's Heineken Champions Cup matches against Northampton and Toulouse just prior to the Six Nations, Farrell opted to call upon the experienced Murray when Jamison Gibson-Park was ruled out of the Wales game.

Casey will line up alongside Byrne, who earlier this week admitted there were times he thought he might never be part of an Ireland squad again during a 20-month spell when he went without a cap.

Byrne reignited his Ireland career by kicking a late winning penalty against Australia in November

That spell in the wilderness ended when injuries to Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery led to him taking a place on the bench for Australia's visit to Dublin in November.

While Jack Crowley started, Byrne stole the headlines by kicking a dramatic late penalty to clinch a 13-10 victory and reignite his international career.

Three months on, Byrne is on the cusp of his first Test start since November 2020 and a gilt-edged chance to cement his place as the central figure in Ireland's succession plan for Sexton.

Farrell is clearly enthused by the prospect of the Leinster out-half and Casey showing what they can do in Sexton and Murray's absence.

"From what we've seen so far, it's been a good start to the week," said Farrell.

"Preparation has been great and they seem ready for it."

Farrell wary of improving Italians

Under Farrell, Ireland have beaten Saturday's opponents in each of the last three Six Nations tournaments, scoring 155 points to Italy's 71.

Last year, Ireland ran in nine tries in Dublin but Italy have since stunned Wales and Australia and, while they have opened this year's championship with losses to France and England, their performances have attracted praise.

With that in mind, Farrell followed Ireland wing Mack Hansen's lead by talking up the Italians before Saturday's Test, noting that they "ripped Australia apart" in Florence in the autumn internationals.

Farrell added that Italy pose a "serious threat" to Ireland's Grand Slam bid, but he remains fixated on seeing progression within his own side, demanding an improvement on the performance that carried them over the line against France.

Of course, in the past Ireland have struggled without Sexton, so is it possible?

"It's a good point. We'll see," said Farrell when asked if Ireland are no longer reliant on their skipper.

"That's what it's all about, isn't it? Progression in all areas and that's one of them."