Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt has played 112 times for his region

Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) chair Ashton Hewitt admits there is still work to do after the Wales squad decided to play the Six Nations match against England.

Despite the short-term compromise between players and the Welsh Rugby Union, many players remain out of contract at the end of the season.

Welsh rugby bosses insist they can be offered new deals next week.

"Significant progress has been made," said Dragons wing Hewitt.

Fresh contracts could not be offered in writing until a new six-year financial agreement between the WRU and its four regions is confirmed, with no playing budgets having been finalised.

The WRPA were looking for the deal to be signed by the end of February with the Dragons, Cardiff, Scarlets and Ospreys bosses only just having received the official documentation.

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB) say players were all informed that each of the four professional sides will be able to offer full contracts from next week but the funding for the four sides will still be reduced.

"Now it's important all players in Wales can have contracts put in front of them which provide certainty," added Hewitt.

"There is still a bit of work to do. We have to get contracts in front of players as soon as possible."

Wales squad players have managed to gain some concessions as they agreed not to refuse to play against England on Saturday in Cardiff.

Wales players wanted the contentious minimum 60-cap Test selection rule for players plying their trade outside the country to be scrapped, a voice at PRB meetings and a review of proposed fixed variable contracts that see only 80% of salary guaranteed, with the remaining 20% comprising bonus-related payments.

Revised proposals are a reduction from 60 caps to 25 caps, with immediate effect, WRPA chief executive Gareth Lewis having a standing invite to PRB meetings and a hybrid contract model of fixed and variable, but there will also be a solely fixed model, with agent, player and region choosing which one they want to have discussions about.

"Progress has been made," added Hewitt.

"As the WRPA we are representing all Welsh rugby players and what's going on at regional level is, in some ways, different to what's been going on with the Wales boys.

"Having said that, there are a lot of similarities in what we've been trying to achieve.

"We have had significant contractual concerns and have compromised on all the points raised.

"The fixed variable element of contracts is no longer compulsory. The players will be provided the options of having the fixed variable element to their contract or a fixed contract with a guaranteed salary.

"That's massive and a huge positive for us. Gareth Lewis has had full attendance at all PRB meetings today and we all need to work together now."

Lewis added: "I'm grateful to PRB members for the meaningful consultation that has taken place over the past days and weeks and for the compromises they have made in getting to this point.

"We are still not over the line fully and, clearly, having legally binding contracts in front of our players next week as indicated is now our absolute priority.

"The impasse that was reached this week is of course regrettable for all parties but, having now been granted a place within PRB, the players' voices can now be heard which will avoid any repeat of situations like this in the future."