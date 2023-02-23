Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Mason Grady to make Wales debut against England

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Six Nations: Wales v England
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February and later on demand.

Mason Grady will make his international debut for Wales in Saturday's Six Nations clash with England in Cardiff.

The 20-year-old centre replaces George North as Warren Gatland makes nine changes from the defeat at Scotland.

Owen Williams make his first Test start at number 10 as part of a new-look Welsh midfield, including Joe Hawkins.

Test veteran Leigh Halfpenny and wing Louis Rees-Zammit both return from injury to feature for the first time in this year's tournament.

After weeks of turmoil in Welsh rugby, Gatland, his players and the fans will be grateful to get back to the action on the field.

Saturday's game at the Principality Stadium goes ahead after the Wales squad decided against strike action following their contract dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Wales: Halfpenny; Adams, Grady, Hawkins, Rees-Zammit; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Tshiunza, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, Carre, Lewis, Jenkins, Reffell, Hardy, Biggar, Tompkins

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 12:35

    Wales look as if they are going to attack England at the set-pieces and get quick ball to the backs. Four good lineout options and arguably their strongest scrummagers starting. I don’t see it coming off but at least Gatland is giving young players a chance. Rhys Davies should have made the match day squad.

  • Comment posted by Bob Taylor, today at 12:33

    England will be licking their lips at that Front five, not to mention the half backs, and centre's, a geriatric full back... Only class comes from the wingers, and Tipuric, and Faletau in the back row...

    If England cannot beat this ramshackle bunch, give up on the World Cup and reset for 2024 and beyond - Scotland stuck 35 points on Wales, England should be looking at 30+ with minimal in reply!

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 12:33

    Considering his luck the last few years...odds on Halfpenny getting injured again before kick off.

    Glad Liam W isn't anywhere near the team this weekend. Although he's a class player, he's been a liability way too much the last few years, and hopefully it will cattle prod him into a wake up call

  • Comment posted by leylandtaff, today at 12:33

    Would of gone with Kieran Williams in the centre, moved Grady to the wing and had Adams at fullback. Halfpenny won't finish the game. AWJ? Tipuric? Beard? No Jac Morgan?

  • Comment posted by kembo, today at 12:32

    Just hope it’s a good and even sort of game, has Gatland had chance to build stamina that was missing and for the team to get confidence which obviously makes a difference. Officials need to be consistent as well.

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 12:32

    Not a great follower of Welsh rugby so some names here not high on my list, but terrified Rees-Zammit is playing. At Gloucester last week he was untouchable, but off the back of good service, so hopefully he doesn't get the ball!

  • Comment posted by Mone for Nothing, today at 12:31

    Definitely falls into the **** or bust category

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:31

    Great to see Mason starting North has sadly looked out of form as have many others. Glad to see him & Biggar dropped. Not sure Halfpenny is a step forward, been a great player for Wales but I’d love to see LRZ there. AWJ must be incredibly lucky to be back as is Tipuric. Would love Wales win but can only see England, probably by around 20 and that’s more to do with the chaos around caused by WRU

  • Comment posted by U172022112003, today at 12:31

    Think the Wales youngsters will be out to make a statement of intent and England still very shaky defence (and lets be honest not too hot in attack!) Hopefully a good game.
    On a side note, if an England player had said
    ""He's an eyes-up player so I think if we can get our hands on him and rough him up a bit that would help us," Hansen added about Capuozzo."
    what a furore there would be!

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 12:31

    Excellent & best of luck to Mason Grady - another exciting prospect! Who says there's no talent coming through eh?
    For those saying there are oldies in the pack worth pointing out that they were excellent vs Australia in the AI. Getting beaten by Ireland needs to be put into perspective as they're riding high - but must have a functioning line out this time to stand a chance

  • Comment posted by Nona Macres, today at 12:31

    Non-welsh individual here but why is Tshiunza being placed at No. 6 given his size? I'd have thought they would utilise him as a second row or even a number 8.

  • Comment posted by Solweb, today at 12:30

    Nine changes from the Scotland loss.
    Pretty similar number from the Ireland loss the previous week as well.

    Wales appear to be all over the place on and off the field.

  • Comment posted by Moley, today at 12:30

    Shambles

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 12:30

    As a neutral, I love a Wales v England match. Wales will be determined to get a win, especially after all the stress of this week, and two very poor games. All the best to both teams.

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 12:30

    Brave but interesting selection, clearly planning to give players exposure at this level.

  • Comment posted by Molliemc, today at 12:30

    Good luck Wales! From a Scotland fan.

  • Comment posted by Rollman, today at 12:29

    Interesting selection, brilliant to see combination of Grady-LRZ-Adams - very few outside backs will keep up with those three, raw pace and great finishers.

    The inclusion of AWJ and Tipuric is disappointing, they have not played well and prevents Jenkins and Reffell a deserved start and adding to their experience.

    Brave call with Owen Williams, let's hope he steps up.

    • Reply posted by Bob Taylor, today at 12:35

      Bob Taylor replied:
      Lol!!! How very typical... a myopic Welsh fan given to hyperbole !
      Shocked I tell you, absolutely shocked!

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 12:29

    He’s gone for broke in the backs Grady deserves a start I guess adams can cover feb if halfpenny goes off

  • Comment posted by robbo, today at 12:29

    Halfpenny, Beard, Jones, Tipuric with Faletau.

    All the lessons from the Ireland game have instantly been forgotten.

    • Reply posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 12:31

      banaerialpingpong replied:
      Ok think slightly harsh on tips and faletau they both had a stinker but usually both fantastic

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, today at 12:29

    Bit disappointed with 1/2p and AWJ, in the starting 15.
    Think he is after damage limitation.

